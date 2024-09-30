7 Of The Coolest Looking 3-Wheel Motorcycles (Or Trikes) Ever Made

As classic Americana goes, the Harley Davidson Servi-Car is a vibe. Introduced in 1932, the Servi-Car was directed toward the service market, as the name suggests. The rear storage bin made possible by the trike configuration allowed it to do anything from delivering ice cream to participating in a police patrol.

Originally, the Servi-Car was conceptualized as a vehicle that could be towed behind a car without a trailer (another benefit of trikes if you think about it). That way, mechanics and service station owners could make deliveries of repaired vehicles while towing the Servi-Car, and then zip home on the trike.

The original trike weighed 630 pounds and included a three-speed transmission with reverse gear. Harley used as many stock components as possible to build its first trike, adding an automotive rear axle and storage box. Initially powered by a D-model engine, Harley replaced it with a new R-series side-valve engine from 1932 to 1936 before settling on a W-series flathead to see the Servi-Car through its life. Further performance enhancements and advancements were reserved for other members of the Harley-Davidson line.

The Servi-Car was purely utilitarian, yet it proved incredibly popular, as evidenced by its 40-year career. When Harley discontinued it in 1973, it had seen service as a delivery vehicle, tow truck, police trike, and even a commuter vehicle. It even saw service in the Second World War.

[Featured image by Ideal Classic Cars via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]