2024 Can-Am Spyder And Ryker Review: 3-Wheel Pros And Cons, Whatever Your Budget

Let's talk a bit about riding, and why you'd want to give it a shot even if you don't currently ride, and how you'd go about doing that if you're totally inexperienced. Or, even if you have minimal experience. I've racked up some hours riding small two-wheeled vehicles–a Honda Grom, for example, and a Genuine Buddy 150–for short jaunts on dense city streets.

Yet, the Can-Am Spyder and Ryker are enough outside my comfort zone that I initially felt apprehensive, particularly for a 150-mile tour of Southern California's mountains and deserts. My preconceived notions proved correct: trikes, or 3-wheelers, combine the most draining aspects of riding a motorcycle, with the most overwhelming aspects of driving a tech-heavy, feature-laden modern car (even if state-by-state rules for trikes like the Slingshot, for things like helmets and licenses, swing between those two extremes).

Despite all that, there's something special and unique about the experience, not the least of which because a group of hot women riding together in celebration of International Female Ride Day, traditionally the first Saturday in May, creates a collective confidence and an awesome time. Here's what I learned about the 2024 Can-Am Spyder and Can-Am Ryker.