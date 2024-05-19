Is The Polaris Slingshot A Motorcycle? Here's Everything You Need To Know
The Polaris Slingshot is a cross between a motorcycle and a road-legal go-kart. It's closest to a track-ready, three-wheeled tricycle, offering plenty of power, nifty handling, and a car-like driving environment. The "Look at me!" styling is a given, but is the Slingshot a motorcycle, a car, or something in between?
Polaris claims the U.S. federal government classifies the Slingshot as a three-wheeled motorcycle in the same vein as the Morgan Super 3 or the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler. In some states, the Polaris Slingshot is an autocycle, a mix between a car and a motorcycle.
Autocycles are still technically defined as a type of motorcycle with three wheels, a conventional steering wheel (or handlebars), foot pedals (for the accelerator, brakes, and clutch), and bucket-style seats. Since the Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle or autocycle, you'll need a valid driver's license to operate the Slingshot on the open road.
But in some states like Massachusetts, you might need a motorcycle endorsement to drive the Slingshot legally. The licensing requirements may vary depending on your locale, so it's still better to double-check with your local DMV before hitting the open road.
Do I need to wear a helmet when driving the Polaris Slingshot?
The helmet requirements for riding a three-wheel motorcycle or autocycle will vary by state, but Polaris recommends wearing a DOT-approved helmet when driving the Slingshot. Moreover, the motorcycle or autocycle classification means the Slingshot is not required to meet auto safety standards, so it's better to wear a helmet whenever you're behind the wheel.
Besides, wearing a helmet while driving a Polaris Slingshot will ensure protection against bugs, dirt, and other road debris from hitting your face and head. Sure, you could fit the Slingshot with a taller windscreen or a Slingshade roof, but the lack of doors or rear windscreen means you're still somewhat exposed to the elements.
The Polaris Slingshot is available in S, SL, SLR, R, and Roush Edition trim grades, with the base prices starting at $21,999 to $38,149 before destination and handling. The base Slingshot S has a 2.0-liter in-house-developed ProStar four-cylinder engine with 178 horsepower and a five-speed manual or automatic AutoDrive gearbox.
Meanwhile, the Slingshot SLR, R, and Roush Edition have a 203-horsepower version of the ProStar four-cylinder engine. The Slingshot R, in particular, could rocket from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and achieve a 125 mph top speed, making it a zippy three-wheeled motorcycle.