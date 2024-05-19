Is The Polaris Slingshot A Motorcycle? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Polaris Slingshot is a cross between a motorcycle and a road-legal go-kart. It's closest to a track-ready, three-wheeled tricycle, offering plenty of power, nifty handling, and a car-like driving environment. The "Look at me!" styling is a given, but is the Slingshot a motorcycle, a car, or something in between?

Polaris claims the U.S. federal government classifies the Slingshot as a three-wheeled motorcycle in the same vein as the Morgan Super 3 or the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler. In some states, the Polaris Slingshot is an autocycle, a mix between a car and a motorcycle.

Autocycles are still technically defined as a type of motorcycle with three wheels, a conventional steering wheel (or handlebars), foot pedals (for the accelerator, brakes, and clutch), and bucket-style seats. Since the Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle or autocycle, you'll need a valid driver's license to operate the Slingshot on the open road.

But in some states like Massachusetts, you might need a motorcycle endorsement to drive the Slingshot legally. The licensing requirements may vary depending on your locale, so it's still better to double-check with your local DMV before hitting the open road.