Everything To Know About The 2024 Can-Am Spyder RT 3-Wheeled Motorcycle
The Can-Am Spyder RT can be confounding at first glance. With its saddlebags in back and single rear while, from behind you might think it's a touring motorcycle akin to the Honda Gold Wing or Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Step around to the front, and the tapered nose makes it look more like a personal watercraft than a motorcycle, and the pair of front wheels betrays its true identity. It's a trike, but the wheel layout is flipped around from the one-in-front, two-in-back arrangement of the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide and Freewheeler.
The Freewheeler made our list of the most interesting three-wheelers on the market today, as did the Can-Am Spyder RT. The Spyder RT first hit the road in 2010 and has picked up some comfort and convenience features in the years since. Here's everything you need to know about the current version of the Spyder RT before heading to one of the almost 900 Can-Am dealers in the United States to take a test ride.
The Can-Am Spyder RT has a three-cylinder engine
The Spyder RT comes in three trim levels. The base version is available in hyper silver or petrol metallic blue (pictured above). It starts at $26,599 and is powered by a 1330 Rotax three-cylinder engine that puts out 115 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque. It has 31 gallons of storage space in back and a four-speaker BRP sound system with handlebar-mounted controls.
Upgrading to the $30,499 Limited version adds five more color scheme choices, an auto-leveling rear suspension, a backrest for the pillion rider, and heated seats and grips for both riders. Cargo storage is bumped up to 47 gallons, and the sound system gains two more speakers. The Sea-to-Sky version starts at $32,999 and adds a removable driver backrest, side wind deflectors, and some premium cosmetic touches.
All three trims come with an adjustable windshield, LED headlights, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. A suite of vehicle stability systems also comes standard, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and hill hold control.
Cornering on a three-wheeler is different than on a motorcycle
The transmission on all Spyder RT models is a six-speed semi-automatic with reverse, and there are foot-operated 270-millimeter brakes at all three wheels. The front shocks have 6.9 inches of travel, and the rear has 6.0 inches. The wheelbase on all three trims is 67.5 inches, and the seat sits 29.7 inches from the road surface. Ground clearance is 4 ½ inches, and the Spyder RT weighs about 1,000 pounds. All Can-Am Spyder RT models are covered by a two-year limited factory warranty with roadside assistance, and extended warranty coverage of up to three years is available.
Can-Am sponsors three-wheeler riding courses across the country, some of which will qualify you for the necessary driver's license endorsement in your state. Riding a three-wheeler is a little different from riding a traditional motorcycle, especially when it comes to cornering. The Can-Am Spyder RT's operator's guide states, "Riding through turns and curves with this vehicle is different than on a motorcycle. The vehicle does not lean during a turn, so you may need to shift your body weight towards the inside of the turn to keep a comfortable posture on the vehicle. You will need to exert more force to turn the handlebar of your vehicle than is needed to turn a motorcycle. However, it is easier to stop while turning than with a motorcycle."