Everything To Know About The 2024 Can-Am Spyder RT 3-Wheeled Motorcycle

The Can-Am Spyder RT can be confounding at first glance. With its saddlebags in back and single rear while, from behind you might think it's a touring motorcycle akin to the Honda Gold Wing or Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Step around to the front, and the tapered nose makes it look more like a personal watercraft than a motorcycle, and the pair of front wheels betrays its true identity. It's a trike, but the wheel layout is flipped around from the one-in-front, two-in-back arrangement of the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide and Freewheeler.

The Freewheeler made our list of the most interesting three-wheelers on the market today, as did the Can-Am Spyder RT. The Spyder RT first hit the road in 2010 and has picked up some comfort and convenience features in the years since. Here's everything you need to know about the current version of the Spyder RT before heading to one of the almost 900 Can-Am dealers in the United States to take a test ride.