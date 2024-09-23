6 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Upgrades For Passenger Comfort

The motorcycle experience often focuses on the person gripping the handlebars, emphasizing the rider triangle, lean angles, braking, lap times, and horsepower. But riding doesn't have to be (and usually isn't) about screaming around a track. Sharing a ride with a loved one is a great way to spend some bonding time — unless your Harley is uncomfortable.

There are two nice things about Harley-Davidson motorcycles. First, they enjoy one of the world's largest selections of aftermarket add-ons, so finding Harley-Davidson accessories to improve comfort should be a cinch. The second thing is that Harley-Davidsons are not generally that uncomfortable.

Some motorcycles leave a bare patch of hard plastic set at an impossible angle for their passengers, and some supersport bikes do away with having a second seat entirely — not so for Harley-Davidson. Plush seating and relaxed angles help make it more about experiencing the ride and less about shaving a lap time.

However, not every Harley-Davidson comes equipped for long-term passenger comfort. If you are a rider who wants to improve the experience for a loved one or a frequent passenger, check out some of these great upgrades.

