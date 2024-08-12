5 Of The Best Highway Foot Pegs For Your Harley-Davidson, According To Riders

Another option directly from Harley-Davidson, the Kahuna Footpegs are well-received and sell for $154.95 at the time of writing. There isn't a special logo emblazoned on these, but if you want something with a glossy black finish, they are a good fit. Most importantly, these pegs will be able to replace your stock pegs as a reliable set of highway pegs. At the time of this writing, the pegs have a 4.92 score on Harley-Davidson's website with 13 ratings.

Advertisement

While it's not as many reviews as some of the other pegs on the list, you can still get a good glimpse at how they hold up as highway pegs. "The adjustable highway pegs worked out great as I found that the normal type didn't quite feel right," wrote one owner in a review from 2020.

Another owner who put these pegs on their Harley had nothing but good things to say about the look and feel. "I recently installed these on my 2017 Softail Slim S with a mustache guard, to use as highway pegs," reads the review. "They are perfect for this application and look really great on the bike – they fit the old-school look and work great!"

Something nice about the Kahuna pegs is they are part of a larger set of Kahuna accessories that can enhance the look of your bike. If you like the pegs, you can consider going for Kahuna hand grips or the air cleaner trim in the future.

Advertisement