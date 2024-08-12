5 Of The Best Highway Foot Pegs For Your Harley-Davidson, According To Riders
A lot of people like to upgrade their motorcycles to get more horsepower after buying them, but there are some easier changes you can tackle first. Adding foot pegs on your Harley-Davidson motorcycle is easy to do, and it's something that won't break the bank like some other upgrades can. For long road trips, you want to ensure your legs are as comfortable as possible, and stock pegs may not be enough for some people. A newbie might not see much of a desire to upgrade their beginner Harley-Davidson cruiser, but adding highway pegs is something simple to do with a motorcycle hand tool collection, and it can make your rides a better experience.
All of the foot pegs on this list are well-received by owners as evidenced by high user scores and good word of mouth, so you can rest assured knowing somebody installed these pegs themselves and enjoyed them. Of course, comfort means different things for different people, so just because somebody else liked the fit isn't a guarantee you will too. A more in-depth explanation of how these were chosen can be found at the end.
Harley-Davidson Willie G Skull Footpegs
If you want to stay within the Harley-Davidson family with your footpegs, you can do that by purchasing the Willie G Skull Footpegs directly from the company's website. These are available for $99.95, and they have a 4.9 out of five user score based on nearly 100 reviews at the time of this writing. A big selling point is the visual appeal, but many owners say they are comfortable too.
A reviewer on Harley-Davidson's website wrote in 2016 they used these very same pegs for themselves and as passenger pegs. "Loved them on the highway pegs, and I love the look of the Willie G. Skulls, so it was only natural to go with these pegs for the passenger pegs as well," says the review. "They are very comfortable and stylish, easy to install and work as advertised!"
With the almost-perfect score on Harley-Davidson's website, there's not much to complain about. A two-star review said the screws stripped while riding, so you might need to use stainless screws to maintain a clean look if that happens to you.
Harley-Davidson Kahuna Footpegs
Another option directly from Harley-Davidson, the Kahuna Footpegs are well-received and sell for $154.95 at the time of writing. There isn't a special logo emblazoned on these, but if you want something with a glossy black finish, they are a good fit. Most importantly, these pegs will be able to replace your stock pegs as a reliable set of highway pegs. At the time of this writing, the pegs have a 4.92 score on Harley-Davidson's website with 13 ratings.
While it's not as many reviews as some of the other pegs on the list, you can still get a good glimpse at how they hold up as highway pegs. "The adjustable highway pegs worked out great as I found that the normal type didn't quite feel right," wrote one owner in a review from 2020.
Another owner who put these pegs on their Harley had nothing but good things to say about the look and feel. "I recently installed these on my 2017 Softail Slim S with a mustache guard, to use as highway pegs," reads the review. "They are perfect for this application and look really great on the bike – they fit the old-school look and work great!"
Something nice about the Kahuna pegs is they are part of a larger set of Kahuna accessories that can enhance the look of your bike. If you like the pegs, you can consider going for Kahuna hand grips or the air cleaner trim in the future.
AltRider Universal Highway Pegs
The AltRider Universal Highway Pegs are billed as pegs you can pop onto your bike if you need to stretch your legs on a long ride. You have your pick between four different sizes – 1/8", 7/8", 1", and 1 1/4" — along with choosing between black or silver for the finish. Depending on what you ultimately choose, you'll spend between $188.97 and $196.97 for the pegs from RevZilla, so these are among the most expensive pegs on the list. The set has a 4.1 out of five score on RevZilla based on more than a dozen reviews at the time of this writing.
A one-star review on RevZilla claimed the pegs locked up after 900 miles, so that could be something you have to keep in mind after using them for a while. On the other hand, someone tested these pegs on their Tenere 700, which isn't a Harley but can still provide good insight into how they hold up. The review says the pegs took 20 minutes to install and were comfortable in both a regular riding position and with their legs fully extended. As a bonus, this person crashed their bike but was able to continue using their pegs after spraying some WD-40 to unstick them.
"AltRider pegs are exactly what I needed to allow me to change knee and leg positions on my long-distance pavement rides," the review concludes.
Hogworkz Short Angled Adjustable Highway Foot Pegs & Clamps
For $129.98, you can pick up a set of Hogworkz Adjustable Highway Footpegs that also have good user scores. The set has 48 reviews at the time of this writing, and 40 of them are five stars. These are advertised as being good for "longer legged" riders and the pegs are adjustable and reversible so you can find something that works for you.
"High quality at a reasonable price," wrote one owner in a review. "They fit perfectly and are just right for a long ride."
Another review notes the install was simple and the long rides are now much more comfortable than they had been in the past. "It was the easiest install for me," the review says. "I was able to measure, set and adjust the pegs for my height and comfort. I'm able to do my long rides with comfort and security now."
On RevZilla's website, a four-star review said the pegs are well built but "still move a little" when you have them tightened all the way. That appears to be an outlier, but it could be something you have to be aware of if you decide to buy these pegs.
Kuryakyn Longhorn Offset Trident Dually Highway Pegs
The Kurayakyn Longhorn Offset Trident Dually Highway Pegs are a popular set as evidenced by the more than 400 reviews on RevZilla's website. You can pick up a pair for yourself for $224.99, making it the most expensive option on this list. You have your pick between a glossy or chrome finish, and the manufacturer says these fit on 1 and 1/4" diameter engine guards. This covers a lot of bases, but you're warned to make the measurements yourself before going ahead with a purchase.
In one review of the pegs, an owner said they were easy to install and have lots of versatility. "Love these," the owner wrote. "Install relatively easily. Lots of moving parts but that's what makes these super adjustable. No issues whatsoever so far and I use them constantly when riding."
On the Harley-Davidson forums, another happy customer talked about how the Longhorn Offset pegs being "extremely adjustable" is a strong selling point, especially since they were still searching for the sweet spot.
How were these motorcycle foot pegs picked?
These footpegs were picked because they have a mix of good user reviews and recommendations online in places like the Harley-Davidson forums. Everything here has been tested by owners who reported back with how they feel, and in some cases, you can even get insight into how they hold up in the event of a crash. Highway pegs don't break the bank by any means and are often a cheap way to upgrade the feel of your bike. If you're not comfortable spending a few hundred dollars, you can still opt for something in the $100 ballpark that still has its share of fans.
No matter what pegs you ultimately choose from the list, owners say they are all easy to install, work well on long trips, and are readily available from a Harley-Davidson dealership from a reputable seller like RevZilla, Hogworkz, or Harley-Davidson's online shop.