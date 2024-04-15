5 Milwaukee Hand Tools For Avid Motorcycle Riders
If you own a motorcycle, you'll likely have to dabble in repair work on your own from time to time. While service centers and bike mechanics are fairly easy to come by in large cities, you might not always have access to these facilities when going on long road trips or if your usual drive requires passing by remote areas. The good news is that learning to perform common fixes on your motorcycle is fairly easy, thanks to the availability of motorcycle maintenance tips online. However, unless you have all the right tools with you, you're not going to be able to do most repair jobs, leaving you at risk of being stranded if your motorcycle breaks down and having to delay your plans while you wait for help to arrive.
That said, before you go overboard and purchase every tool you think you might need, keep in mind that most motorcycles have limited storage space. Given this, you want to pick tools that are not just durable but also versatile. To help you get started, we've put together a list of the most useful Milwaukee hand tools. Milwaukee has a long and rich history and is known for offering quality products, making it a dependable option for your hand tool needs. We made these choices primarily based on user ratings available on online marketplaces; you'll find a more detailed selection methodology toward the end of this list.
Milwaukee Ball End SAE/Metric L- Key Set
Whether it's an unexpected repair or some quick on-the-go maintenance, an L-key — also known as a hex key or Allen key/wrench — is a vital tool that can help you quickly tighten or loosen fasteners. This 22-Key L-Key Set from Milwaukee, which features both SAE and metric wrenches, is as versatile as a set can get. The keys are designed with a ball end that allows you to use them at an angle, making them easier to use in tight, hard-to-reach places.
For better durability, these L-keys are created from heat-treated alloy steel with a rust- and corrosion-resistant coating to better protect them from the elements. This set has a pivoting holder that organizes the various keys and keeps them easily accessible. You'll also find that the holder and keys have contrasting size markings, making it easy to spot the right L-key, even in low-light conditions. If you're looking to purchase this product, you can find it priced at $49.97 on The Home Depot, where it's received an average user score of 4.8 out of five, with 100% of customers recommending this product. The versatility and quality of this set have been noted in several reviews left on the platform.
Milwaukee 7-Piece Metric Hollow Shaft Nut Driver Set
Hollow shaft nut drivers are especially useful in motorcycle maintenance jobs because they can accommodate any longer bolts your bike may have. Given this, it can help to purchase the Milwaukee Hollow Shaft Metric Nut Driver Set, which comes with drivers in seven different sizes: 5-millimeter, 5.5-millimeter, 6-millimeter, 7-millimeter, 8-millimeter, 10-millimeter, and 13-millimeter. The universal driver head allows you to use these drivers on different fastener shapes, including square, 12-point, and spline. They're effective even if the fasteners are rusted and stripped, making them all the more useful to have on hand.
All drivers come with a comfortable handle and a chrome-plated shaft that protects against rust. They feature multiple-size markings, allowing you to quickly identify the right driver for the job. Currently, this driver set is priced at $49.97 on The Home Depot's platform, where it's received an average user score of 4.6 out of five. Reviewers have noted that these drivers are heavy-duty and do what they claim.
Milwaukee 8-inch Long Needle Nose Pliers
Long-nose pliers come pretty handy when you're trying to grasp smaller components or wiring that might not be easy to grasp otherwise. That's why it's a good idea to have one pair, like the Milwaukee 8-inch Comfort Grip Long Nose Pliers, in your motorcycle toolkit. The nose is 2 inches long, providing adequate reach when working on your bike. The pliers also feature an integrated wire cutter, adding to their versatility. The handles are over-molded to provide a comfortable grip that won't dig into your skin after extended usage, and the metal parts of the tool feature a rust-resistant coating for longevity.
If you're looking to purchase Milwaukee's Long Nose Pliers, you can find them on The Home Depot's website, where they're available at a discounted price of $17.97 (originally priced at $19.97). The product has an average user rating of 4.8 out of five, with a 90% recommendation rate. Reviewers have highlighted that the tool is sturdy, and the comfortable grip makes it easy to use.
Milwaukee Combination Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (11-Piece)
A combination wrench set is one of the most versatile hand tools you can purchase for both maintenance and general repair work. You can either get the metric variant, which is what most bikes use, or the standard variant if your motorcycle uses corresponding fasteners. If you're looking to add a combination wrench to your toolkit, the Milwaukee 11-piece Metric Combination Wrench Set is a solid choice, given that you're getting 11 useful sizes. This allows you to add a couple of these wrenches to your motorcycle toolkit and use the remaining as part of your larger toolbox.
These wrenches feature an anti-slip open-ended design on one side that you can use to grip nuts and bolts, while the I-beam handle features durable construction that allows you to apply more force comfortably. Featuring a chrome-plated exterior, these combination wrenches will stand the test of time and resist rusting. Each wrench has a size mark, allowing you to easily tell them apart and select the right one for the job. This set is currently available on The Home Depot for $119, and it has received an average user score of 4.9 out of five, with 98% of customers recommending it. Although these tools feature an all-metal construction, the reviews mention they're comfortable and easy to hold.
Milwaukee 3/8-inch Metric Hex Bit Socket Set (11-Piece)
Given that motorcycles have a number of hex-shaped screws, hex-bit sockets are a great addition to your toolkit. While different drive sizes are helpful, a ⅜-inch is one of the most versatile. So, if you can only get one size, this Milwaukee 11pc ⅜-inch Drive Hex Bit Socket set is a good option. The sockets vary in size, from 4-millimeter to 14-millimeter, making sure you have the right bit for pretty much every hex-shaped screw in your motorcycle.
One of the highlights of this product is that the sockets are designed with four parallel flat sides. This prevents rolling when being held by a wrench. Moreover, they have a one-piece design for durability and a chrome-plated exterior for protection against rust. The sockets have a pretty slim profile, which is useful if you have to access tight spaces when working on your motorcycle. Priced at $79.99, this product is available on The Home Depot's website, where it's received a five-star rating.
Why these products made it to this list
When selecting these Milwaukee hand tools, we specifically chose products that would be most useful for motorcycle riders. We also evaluated user reviews and ratings and shortlisted the products with the best user scores. Keep in mind that this is only a starting point if you're looking to put together a toolkit for your motorcycle. Apart from the above-mentioned tools, keeping a mini flashlight, the service manual for your motorcycle, a tire pressure gauge, a chain breaker, and a funnel on hand, among other things, is a good idea. To complete your collection, it's also a good idea to purchase a few Milwaukee power tools for mechanics to keep in your garage.