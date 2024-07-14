The 4 Most Comfortable Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Seats That Riders Swear By
Harley-Davidson has long been one of the most popular motorcycle brands. The company is known for building large cruisers for beginners and advanced riders, and the brand has developed an image of freedom and individuality through its many years of production. However, for all of the things we love about Harley-Davidson bikes, there are also a few things that aren't so great. One of the biggest issues that owners have with some Harley motorcycles is their uncomfortable rear suspension, especially on long rides. Fortunately, there are some ways to fix that problem.
There are a lot of accessories for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but one of the best investments you can make is purchasing a comfier seat for those extended rides. While upgrading your bike's rear-end suspension will also go a long way toward increasing your overall comfort, a new seat is often a cheaper and quicker way to improve your bike and make those long highway rides more bearable. Unfortunately, though, it's not always easy to choose a motorcycle seat or determine which style will be most comfortable for you. But don't worry — here at SlashGear, we've got you covered.
We scoured the net, checking out Harley bike forums and reviews posted by diehard hog enthusiasts, and we discovered several seats that are widely celebrated within the community. We based our selection on Harley-Davidson owner reviews, product features, and fitment, but we'll cover our methodology in greater detail later. For now, check out these four comfortable Harley-Davidson motorcycle seats that riders swear by.
Harley-Davidson Sundowner seats
One of the top names when it comes to comfortable seats for Harley-Davidson bikes is also produced by the legendary manufacturer. Sundowner seats are a collection of seat upgrades built by Harley-Davidson for Harley bikes, and they're also one of the names most recommended by Harley owners when it comes to comfortable seats.
Harley produces several types of the Sundowner seat, including solo seats for riders, combination seats for riders and passengers, and even luxury seats with heating and cooling. Sundowner seats are built with a deep bucket design, intended to cradle the rider to prevent excess movement and provide superior support for all-day rides. One of the most popular Sundowner seats sold by Harley-Davidson is the Sundowner Solo Seat.
The seat is designed to fit XL models built between 2010 and the present. It's built from heavy-duty vinyl, measures 15-inches wide, and features a deep design to cradle the tailbone, thanks to the quality foam interior and narrow nose that allows riders' legs to sit closer together. The seat comes embroidered with the classic Harley-Davidson emblem and is designed to fit perfectly with any Sportster tank. The Sundowner Solo Seat costs $276.95 on the Harley website and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 100 customer reviews. That said, remember that Harley sells various Sundowner seats, including a few cheaper options, as well as those designed to accommodate passengers and a couple with advanced features like heating and cooling.
Corbin seats
Outside of Harley-Davidson itself, a few other companies are well-known in the hog community and celebrated for their insanely comfortable Harley motorcycle seats. One brand that is recommended consistently by Harley enthusiasts is Corbin, a motorcycle saddle company based in the U.S. that's been serving the bike community since 1968. The manufacturer produces motorcycle seats for most Harley-Davidson bikes, including the company's cruiser, touring, and adventure touring lineups, as well as trikes and older heritage models dating back to the 1960s.
Corbin sells a wide variety of seats in various designs and styles, as well as a couple of additional bike accessories, including things like solo rider seats, passenger seats, sissy bars, and even trunks and fairing panels. Not only does Corbin provide a vast selection of pre-made seats for various Harley models, but you can also contact the company directly to design and order a custom-built seat based on your preferences. The manufacturer offers 75 different color, texture, and material options, including real leather.
Don't feel like designing a custom seat? Don't worry — the brand's pre-built seat selection is, as mentioned, extremely comprehensive. Corbin's prices, however, are far from cheap. Even basic solo seats start at around $517 and prices, depending on whether you want custom stitching and a backrest, climb exponentially from there.
Mustang seats
When it comes to comfortable Harley-Davidson motorcycle seats, few brands are recommended as often as Mustang. The U.S. company has been producing quality bike seats since 1980 and maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Three Rivers, Massachusetts. Mustang builds a variety of seats for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including solo seats and passenger seats. Its inventory is not as extensive as other brands on this list, but the company provides a decent selection of seats in several styles. And if Mustang doesn't stock what you're looking for, you can reach out and design a custom seat based entirely on your preferences.
In terms of features and materials, Mustang seats are basic and low-key without being cheap or ugly. The seats are constructed using durable, high-quality synthetic leather. They're available in black or brown and with various stitching patterns, and most Mustang seats are 11-inches wide. Also, when we say Mustang seats aren't cheap, we mean that both literally and figuratively.
For one, Mustang seats don't look cheap. They feature a classic appearance and are built with quality materials. But Mustang seats also come with relatively costly price tags. The cheapest seat the company currently sells is the Mustang Wide Tripper. It's a solo seat designed to fit various Harley models, and it comes with a starting price tag of $270. Prices climb quickly from there, and the priciest Mustang seats cost upwards of $700.
LePera seats
LePera is another one of the most-recommended brands when it comes to comfortable Harley-Davidson motorcycle seats. The family-owned company has been in business since 1972 and manufactures its seats in North Hollywood, California. LePera prides itself on building durable motorcycle seats using quality materials. The company claims to be one of the only manufacturers that uses steel bases for its seats, and each seat is produced with high-quality synthetic leather or genuine top grain leather. LePera builds seats exclusively for Harley motorcycles, and the brand states that focusing entirely on the iconic bikes has allowed the company to perfect its manufacturing process, resulting in seats of the highest quality.
LePera seats come in a wide variety of styles and fit Harley models dating back to the 1970s. Some of the styles and options available include step-up seats, bare bones solo seats, seats with backrests, and passenger seats. The seats are available in various widths, stitching styles, and colors. LePera also builds custom seats. You can choose between various stitching styles and graphics, materials, colors, and padding options. In terms of cost, LePera seats aren't cheap. While basic solo seats start around $300, prices can climb quickly depending on product features and options. LePera is a top-tier company famous in the world of Harley motorcycles, but its prices are also high, and top-end seats can cost upwards of $600.
Why did we include these Harley-Davidson seats?
We selected these seats based on a few criteria: Harley owner testimony, product features, and fitment. First of all, and most importantly, we wanted to hear what real Harley riders had to say when it comes to the most comfortable motorcycle seats. We checked out various Harley-Davidson forums, blogs, and online communities, and we chose to include the seats and brands that we encountered consistently across various different sites. Each seat/brand covered here was recommended by various Harley owners on multiple fan pages over the course of several years, meaning that these seats are routinely celebrated within the community and are capable of standing the test of time.
We also considered the product features, and we included seats that are built with quality materials and that are designed to be comfortable, even on long rides. Finally, we searched exclusively for seats that fit Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each of the products covered here is designed for Harley bikes, and many of these brands produce seats for long-discontinued models.
All that said, remember to do your own research. Comfort is subjective, and buying a motorcycle seat is a deeply personal decision. It's important to consider what other Harley owners have to say, but, at the end of the day, you're the one who's going to be riding your bike, so you'll need to choose a seat that you personally find comfortable.