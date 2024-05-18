Who Makes Mustang Motorcycle Seats & Are They Any Good?

There are a lot of cool ways to customize your motorcycle with aftermarket parts, and one of the simplest and easiest ways to improve comfort is to swap out the stock seat for a really nice third-party alternative — in fact, it's a must-have accessory for long-distance rides. There are plenty of companies that make these, many of them specializing in different types of motorcycles, different types of padding, and different types of upholstery. Some even make luxury seats that combine both comfort and style.

One such company, Mustang, has gained a lot of popularity as a manufacturer and purveyor of luxury imitation leather seats that fit a wide range of cruiser and touring bikes. All you have to do is look at the company's website, and you will see dozens of beautiful stitched leather upholstered pads. These seats aren't cheap, however; most of them run somewhere in the $300 to $500 range, which puts them well on the expensive end of things, even when compared to other quality aftermarket seats. Mustang's products might look nice online, but you probably want to learn a little bit more about the company that makes them and their actual quality before you commit to spending hundreds of dollars on one.