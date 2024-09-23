What Engines Power Boss Hoss Cycles' Classic Cruiser Bike & How Do They Differ?

Boss Hoss Cycles sells both two-wheeled motorcycles and three-wheeled trikes. There are four different flavors of the two-wheeled Boss Hoss machines: Classic Bagger, Super Sport, Limited Super Sport Big Block, and Classic Cruiser. The Classic Cruiser looks the most like a typical motorcycle –- think Indian or Harley Davidson. From a distance, you might even miss the fact that it's V8 powered. A second glance at any of the components, though, and you can tell these bikes are extremely unique.

Three different engines are available for the Classic Cruiser –- a GM LS 3, a 383 Stroker, and a 454 Small Block. These three engines go up in size, ranging from 6.2-liters of displacement to an astonishingly-large 7.4-liters (454 cubic inches). Power output for each engine is unique, with 445 horsepower on the LS 3, 430 horsepower with the 383 stroker, and a blistering 563 horsepower for the 454 engine.

Fuel economy varies based on engine choice, with LS 3 models returning an estimated 24 city/29 highway, 383's checking in at 25 city/30 highway and 454's dropping down to 16 city/21 highway. These bikes likely won't match the top speed of motorcycles like the R1, but with over double the power, they're likely a handful. Prices vary depending on which Boss Hoss model you choose, but a Cruiser bike is currently listed for sale with the 383 Stroker engine at $65,000.

