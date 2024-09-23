What Engines Power Boss Hoss Cycles' Classic Cruiser Bike & How Do They Differ?
Motorcycles are typically powered by small engines. Some small entry-level motorcycles and dirt bikes are powered by single-cylinder engines. On other bikes, you'll find two-cylinder V-twins providing the power. Prefer three cylinders? Yup, those are out there too. Graduate to four-cylinder motorcycles and you're able to find some of the fastest bikes on the road today. Some big bikes like the Honda Goldwing and CBX went as far as using six cylinders, with some pretty impressive results. The truly rare space for big motorcycle engines though, are motorcycles powered by V8s.
Located in Dyersburg, Tennessee, Boss Hoss Cycles stuffs big V8 engines into motorcycles and tricycles, combining big Chevy powerplants with two- and three-wheeled transportation. The engines put out incredible horsepower numbers and they're available in a number of different configurations. Just how much power do the Boss Hoss motorcycles offer though? And how many different V8s could you possibly fit into a motorcycle frame? As it turns out, quite a few.
What powers the Classic Cruiser?
Boss Hoss Cycles sells both two-wheeled motorcycles and three-wheeled trikes. There are four different flavors of the two-wheeled Boss Hoss machines: Classic Bagger, Super Sport, Limited Super Sport Big Block, and Classic Cruiser. The Classic Cruiser looks the most like a typical motorcycle –- think Indian or Harley Davidson. From a distance, you might even miss the fact that it's V8 powered. A second glance at any of the components, though, and you can tell these bikes are extremely unique.
Three different engines are available for the Classic Cruiser –- a GM LS 3, a 383 Stroker, and a 454 Small Block. These three engines go up in size, ranging from 6.2-liters of displacement to an astonishingly-large 7.4-liters (454 cubic inches). Power output for each engine is unique, with 445 horsepower on the LS 3, 430 horsepower with the 383 stroker, and a blistering 563 horsepower for the 454 engine.
Fuel economy varies based on engine choice, with LS 3 models returning an estimated 24 city/29 highway, 383's checking in at 25 city/30 highway and 454's dropping down to 16 city/21 highway. These bikes likely won't match the top speed of motorcycles like the R1, but with over double the power, they're likely a handful. Prices vary depending on which Boss Hoss model you choose, but a Cruiser bike is currently listed for sale with the 383 Stroker engine at $65,000.
Other V8-powered Boss Hoss creations
There are several three-wheeled vehicles available from Boss Hoss too, with a number of different styles. Their '57 Chevy Trike for example uses an LS 445 Engine -– a measure of its horsepower output –- and rear fenders styled like a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. The Chevy Trike puts out a claimed 445 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. Boss Hoss' website doesn't list a curb weight, but with 20-inch wheels in the rear and a big 21-inch wheel out front, this trike is likely no lightweight.
Their newest creation, the Dragon LS3, puts out 485 horsepower -– enough to shame most muscle cars and likely enough power to convert the rear tires into plumes of smoke in a big hurry.
Boss Hoss' trikes seem to be a bit more popular than their two-wheeled bikes, with six different models currently available for purchase. The cost of a trike is significantly higher than the two-wheeled bikes though, with current inventory ranging between $79,514 and $85,828. The most expensive bike using the 454 Small Block engine and sporting a wild custom paint job. While V8-powered motorcycles aren't likely to set any lap records at your local race course, they're certain to stand out in a crowd. If you're looking for something truly unique, there's likely something in the Boss Hoss catalog that will catch your eye.