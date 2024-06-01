These Motorcycles Are Powered By A Single-Cylinder Engine

It doesn't take a very experienced rider to know that the type of engine changes how a bike feels and performs. And among these types of engines is the popular single-cylinder engine, often and lovingly called a "thumper." Single-cylinder engines are great because they're easy to understand and take care of. They're usually lighter and less complicated than engines with more cylinders. Less weight means they can be easier to handle, especially in tight spots or on city streets. Plus, they tend to be cheaper to maintain. Single-cylinder engines also tend to give solid torque as soon as you twist the throttle, which is handy in many situations. And the sound it makes is pretty cool, too. It's a deep, thumpy noise that a lot of riders love.

Even though it's just one cylinder, the motorcycles we're looking at are designed to get the most out of it. They're built to perform well, be efficient, and give a good riding experience. Some of the engines on this list can even qualify as super reliable motorcycle engines that reviewers swear by, and all of them show how good a single-cylinder engine can be. They can be great for all kinds of riders, whether you're new to biking or have been riding for years — whether you're zipping through the city or hitting the trails. Here are some of the best motorcycles powered by a single-cylinder engine.