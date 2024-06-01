These Motorcycles Are Powered By A Single-Cylinder Engine
It doesn't take a very experienced rider to know that the type of engine changes how a bike feels and performs. And among these types of engines is the popular single-cylinder engine, often and lovingly called a "thumper." Single-cylinder engines are great because they're easy to understand and take care of. They're usually lighter and less complicated than engines with more cylinders. Less weight means they can be easier to handle, especially in tight spots or on city streets. Plus, they tend to be cheaper to maintain. Single-cylinder engines also tend to give solid torque as soon as you twist the throttle, which is handy in many situations. And the sound it makes is pretty cool, too. It's a deep, thumpy noise that a lot of riders love.
Even though it's just one cylinder, the motorcycles we're looking at are designed to get the most out of it. They're built to perform well, be efficient, and give a good riding experience. Some of the engines on this list can even qualify as super reliable motorcycle engines that reviewers swear by, and all of them show how good a single-cylinder engine can be. They can be great for all kinds of riders, whether you're new to biking or have been riding for years — whether you're zipping through the city or hitting the trails. Here are some of the best motorcycles powered by a single-cylinder engine.
Suzuki DR650S
The Suzuki DR650S has been and still is a jack of all trades when it comes to riding styles — with a little adjustment, it can be a respectably speedy street bike, a competent off-roader, or a decent adventure tourer. Part of this versatility comes from the 650's single-cylinder engine.
This bike's heart is a 644cc SOHC, four-stroke, air-and oil-cooled engine. It's strong, but not too complicated. With a bore and stroke of 3.93 in. x 3.23 in., and a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the bike's engine is tuned for performance in the low-to-mid rpm range. The bike also comes with a Mikuni 40mm carburetor, which should be great for seamless power delivery, while the electric starter and the Suzuki Advanced Cooling System (SACS) improve the bike's reliability. You can also adjust the seat height, so it feels just right for you — this can be done by yourself, although you will need some special tools, according to the manual.
For a bike this versatile, you almost always have to make compromises. In the case of the DR650, users report that the bike has a lot of sound and vibration, which might be a dealbreaker for riders looking for something a little more discreet and comfortable. However, the bike is relatively cheap — a brand new 2024 version of the bike comes with a price tag of a little over $7,000.
KTM 690 Duke
While narrowly missing a spot on the ten best KTM motorcycles ever made to KTM's 690 dirt bike, the Duke is still a special bike for the manufacturer — it was their first street bike and first supermoto. The 2016 Duke in particular is a great thumper — featuring a 73 hp 4-stroke engine with a displacement of 690 cc from a bore of 4.1-in. and a 3.1-in. stroke, giving the KTM good balance between torque and top-end power. The bike uses a liquid cooling system and a Keihin Engine Management System (EMS) with Ride-By-Wire technology, improving the overall efficiency and responsiveness of the engine.
This bike is also great when it comes to handling. It has a lightweight steel frame, and the WP suspension system ensures your ride is stable and comfortable, be it cruising in the city or having fun on twisty roads. The 2016 version also introduced several improvements over its predecessors, especially in extending the powerband, thanks to a newly designed cylinder head, balancer shaft, and changes in bore and stroke for better power and smoothness.
The Duke is not without its quirks, though. Some owner reviews on MCN complain that the engine vibrates at higher speeds and doesn't do well on steep climbs. The Duke is also a bit expensive compared to other bikes in its price range of $5,000-$7,000 for used examples.
Kawasaki KX450
Kawasaki's KX series of motorbikes holds almost legendary status in motocross history. In fact, Kawasaki calls the KX450 "the bike that builds champions." When the bike came into production, it lived up to its motocross heritage and included a powerful 449 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine.
Since this is one of Kawasaki's flagship bikes, the company keeps upgrading its features. In fact, 2024 is the 50th anniversary of the KX series, and Kawasaki has an anniversary edition 450 to celebrate — it features some engine upgrades and a redesigned cylinder head, among other changes. While being a flagship, the KX450 is comparable to other major dirt bike brands price-wise, costing around $10,500.
Comfortable riding is important, and Kawasaki knows it. They've designed the bike so you can move around easily. The bike's frame is also made of aluminum, which means it's light but very sturdy. When it comes to tech, Kawasaki's Traction Control (KTRC) system and handlebar-selectable power modes allow riders to adapt the bike's performance to track conditions and preferences. There's an app for your phone that lets you fine-tune engine maps and access a suite of diagnostic and maintenance tools, but it sits at 1.9 stars on the Play Store and is generally disliked by users.
All that being said, if you're looking for a hardcore dirt bike, then this bike might not be it. Users report that the stock suspension is too soft at high speeds and that the fork guards aren't very durable, either.
Ducati Supermono
Here is a motorcycle that embraces single-engine engineering, even in its name. Manufactured in the early '90s, the Supermono was the ultimate limited-edition bike, with only 67 units produced. It was powered by a 549 cc engine that produced 67 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, later evolving to a 572 cc version delivering 76 horsepower. This power is due to the meticulous engineering of the single-cylinder engine, which has a bore and stroke of 100mm x 70mm (3.94 in. x 2.76 in.).
Really, the highlight of this bike is the engine's clever engineering. Big single-cylinder engines have a reputation for excessive shaking, and Ducati's solution was the "doppia bielletta," which means double connecting rod, and it was a big deal because it was the first time someone used it in a petrol engine. As the name suggests, this system uses a second connecting rod, not attached to a piston, to counterbalance the main piston, reducing vibrations.
The Ducati has a light but strong frame, made from steel tubes of 0.87 in. and 0.63 in. and carbon fiber components. It also has chassis parts made from lightweight magnesium alloy for a total mass of only 220.5 lbs. Besides speed, the Supermono was also about showing off new ideas that Ducati could use in other motorcycles. The bike also did extremely well in races, including the Isle of Man TT races, showing it was as good on the track as it was on paper.
Honda XR650R
The Honda XR650R is a powerful bike. It has a 649cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This powertrain delivers 61 horsepower at 6750 RPM and 47.2 lb-ft of torque at 5500 RPM. All of this ultimately translates to a 101.9 mph top speed. Unlike other bikes in the XR series, which are air-cooled, the engine on the 650R is liquid-cooled, which squeezes out some more power over the other models.
The 650R is a dirt bike through and through. The bike has a semi-double-cradle design frame and is complemented by a suspension system that features adjustability for compression and rebound damping. For reliable stopping power, the XR650R sports a 240mm single disc front brake with a two-piston caliper and a similar 240mm single caliper disc at the rear.
The bike is a bit heavy compared to some other bikes at 300 lbs wet, which is why some people call it "Big Red Pig." But not to worry, it's a name the XR650R wears with pride. Honda doesn't make the XR650R anymore, but it's still a favorite among people who like to ride off-road or go on big adventures. You can find used 650R's on Cycle Trader in the $4,000-6,000 range.
Yamaha YZ250
The Yamaha YZ250 holds a unique place in history as the only 250cc Japanese two-stroke motorcycle still available, which also makes it one of the longest-running production dirt bikes globally. The bike first emerged from the creative efforts of Don Jones in Southern California, rather than a traditional research and development environment in Japan. It was this initial model that won the first AMA motocross championship, after which it was developed into the production YZ that we know today.
Of course, a key highlight of the YZ250 is its engine — a 249cc, but unlike others on the list, a two-stroke powerhouse. Reviews of this engine, like the one from PulpMX, paint a nice picture of smooth power delivery: starting with a manageable pull at the bottom end, extending into a strong midrange, and culminating in a powerful top-end performance. Notably, the YZ250's engine has also remained largely unchanged since its major overhaul in 2005.
The bike itself, though, has undergone several transformations, adapting to newer tech and competitive pressures. It shifted from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems in 1982, introduced suspension innovations, and continued evolving to meet modern racing demands. Regardless of these changes, Yamaha has consistently made sure that the YZ250 remains competitive and loved. At a price point of $7,999, the 2024 Yamaha YZ250 is still an attractive two-stroke single cylinder option for both competitive racers and recreational riders.