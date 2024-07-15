How Fast Is The Yamaha R1? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The 2024 Yamaha R1 is one of the fastest sport bikes you can buy. The R1 competes with liter bikes such as the CBR1000RR, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and the BMW S1000RR. And like those bikes, the R1 uses racetrack technology, but comes with a license plate, turn signals, and even a rear seat. Making power for the R1 is a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, derived from their MotoGP engine. The R1 is the top dog in the Yamaha sport bike lineup, producing 197 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque – incredibly high for a bike that weighs just 443 pounds wet.

It's worth taking a moment to appreciate just how much power that is. When you do the math, dividing the R1's weight by its power rating, you get a measurement of 1 hp per every 2.25 pounds. To put that into perspective, let's take an average car, let's say a Honda Accord, and do the same math. An Accord weighs 3,239 pounds in its lightest trim, and it puts out 192 horsepower — that means it has 1 hp per 16.86 pounds of the car's weight. To get to the same number as the R1 (1 hp per 2.25 pounds), the Accord would need 1,439 horses — an unrealistically high number for pretty much any passenger car.