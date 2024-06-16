2025 McLaren Artura Spider First Drive: Less Roof, More Money, Still A Surprise

After driving the Ferrari 296 GTS earlier this spring, against which McLaren clearly hopes to benchmark the Artura, I arrived very curious to experience the British take on hybrid supercar performance. Especially given that McLarens always prioritize weight savings and handling, rather than all-out straight-line speed—hence the repeated emphasis on the fact that the Artura Spider weighs 83 kilograms (183 pounds) less than the next lightest competitor (doing the math shows that to be the 296 GTS at 3,395 lbs). Even the sublime Maserati MC20 Cielo weighs more, despite the carbon-fiber monocoque and lacking hybrid components.

The Spider also adds only 136 pounds to the coupe's curb weight, too, by using eight electric motors for the retractable hardtop componentry (much of which carries over from the 750S Spider that I drove just a few months ago, as well). But the Artura differs from both the Ferrari and its 750S sibling in more than a few ways, even if the 296 GTS also employs a 120-degree V6 paired to an electric motor in the transmission bell housing to keep mass as lowslung in the chassis as possible.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Versus the Artura coupe, the Spider avoids using additional bracing, so the weight difference comes down to the deleted hardtop parts and adding the convertible components. To make up for the slight gain, McLaren then revised the programming for the valving of the suspension's adaptive dampers. Meanwhile, the ECU tune adds 19 horsepower and the DCT transmission now manages 25% quicker shifts by keeping the open clutch closer to the mesh point at all times. Stiffer engine mounts, 90% faster processing and new damper valve stacks, as well as new brake cooling ducts fit into the model year 2025 updates. There's even cooling for the retractable hardtop components.