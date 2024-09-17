5 Of The Fastest Four-Cylinder Motorcycles In 2024

Speed is often aspirational. Buying a motorcycle that can go 200 miles per hour is all well and good, but finding a track or a private road where you can achieve that kind of speed is another matter. And even if you have access to exceedingly long runways, few riders will ever max out a modern production motorcycle — especially the fastest ones. That doesn't mean we can't dream, though, and buy motorcycles that give us a piece of that dream. When we see heroic riders at the limit, blasting around the Isle of Man or taking the podium at a MotoGP event, we want a piece of that dream. So, we lust after the fastest bikes, many of which are powered by four-cylinder engines capable of incredible speeds.

Some of the fastest production bikes you can buy today come with four-cylinder engines, producing horsepower numbers that are scarcely believable. Before we take a look at some of those bikes, a quick note about motorcycle acceleration, horsepower, and top-speed numbers. The Gentleman's Agreement is an unspoken agreement between motorcycle companies to keep speed under control and electronically limited to 186 miles per hour. It's not official, and many manufacturers have broken through the 300 kph (186 mph) barrier, but you'll see that number pop up more than once on this list. Now, on to the bikes.