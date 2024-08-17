6 Adventure Bike Alternatives To The Yamaha Ténéré 700

Motorcyclists are adventurous by nature — why else would we choose to be in the wind on two wheels when four often provides more safety and comfort? If you're a rider who loves getting off the pavement, you've probably already noticed adventure motorcycles. While there are larger, more powerful adventure bikes that might tempt you to trade in your current ride, the $10,799 2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700's mid-size approach makes it one of the coolest such bikes on the market.

The 452-pound Ténéré 700 features a 689cc liquid-cooled four-stroke two-cylinder engine that produces 72.3 horsepower and 50.1 lb-ft of torque, backed by a six-speed transmission. With a seat height of 34.4 inches, the Ténéré 700 provides up to 9.4 inches of ground clearance. The 43mm inverted front forks are fully adjustable and provide 8.3 inches of travel while the single rear shock offers adjustment for preload and rebound damping and 7.9 inches of travel.

Yamaha included its Y-Connect system that allows the Ténéré 700 to connect to your iOS or Android smartphone for free. Y-Connect allows phone notifications to display on the Ténéré's five-inch color screen. You can also track and record ride data and monitor some of the bike's technical data.

Overall, the Yamaha Tenere 700 strikes a good balance between price, features, and capability for an adventure bike. However, some models are less expensive, and others provide more adventure capability. We'll explore some Ténéré 700 alternatives sorted by MSRP.