What Engine Does Yamaha Use In MotoGP?

The latest YZR-M1 utilizes an in-line four-cylinder engine. This four-stroke internal combustion engine uses four piston strokes (intake, compression, power, and exhaust) to achieve one operating cycle. The YZR-M1 in-line four comes with a crossplane crankshaft (introduced in 2004), reducing inertia torque and improving the bike's stability and handling. The bike's transmission is a six-speed cassette-type gearbox with alternative gear rations, and its ECU comes from Marelli.

Advertisement

While the in-line four has made a name for the YZR-M1 and Yamaha over the last two decades, recent years have been hurling V4 engine bikes onto the track, which has resulted in Yamaha opting for a V4 for its MotoGP motorcycles. The confirmation came in September 2024, with the company announcing its major shift from the in-line four engines that have won it so many victories.

The main reason for such a drastic shift is that while the in-line four has an excellent corner speed advantage thanks to its longer crankshaft, which stabilizes the motorcycle, the V4s have more horsepower thanks to stiffer crankshafts that allow more high-rpm performance. Earlier, in-line fours had a chance against these beastly engines. However, downforce aerodynamics changed everything, leaving V4 bikes, which previously struggled with corners, with virtually none of these issues.

Advertisement

Yamaha has had decades to perfect its craft, as evidenced by the impeccable evolution of its bikes. The company had a 500cc V4 bike racing back in 1980, so building V4 engines is familiar territory.