4 Discontinued Yamaha Cruisers We Wish Would Come Back

As far as legacies go in the world of two-wheeled vehicles, Japanese bike maker Yamaha is pretty hard to beat. And the manufacturer's rep is all the more impressive considering Yamaha didn't produce its first motorcycle until 1955, focusing instead on producing high-quality musical instruments for the bulk of its first 70 years in existence. However, when Yamaha Motor Company split off in the mid-50s and delivered the YA-1 to the world, it almost instantly announced itself as a major new player on the motorcycle scene.

Over the ensuing decades, the company has earned renown for producing high-octane builds as revered on city streets as they are feared on the racetracks of the world. If you're a fan of the Yamaha brand, you no doubt know the company has delivered some well-loved cruiser class bikes over the years. You also probably know that Yamaha has spent recent years scaling back its presence in the cruiser arena. In fact, these days, Yamaha offers only two cruisers in its lineup: the XSR700 and the XSR900.

Those bikes are included under Yamaha's Sports Heritage lineup. While the company doesn't currently have plans to build that lineup, we can't help but hope that if Yamaha changes its position on producing bikes in that class, the company would look to these past builds for inspiration.

