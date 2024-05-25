Everything To Know About Yamaha Raider Motorcycles
The 1960s were an instrumental and transformative time in motorcycle history. Out of this era, the custom chopper-style bikes were born and solidified with the Harley-Davidson FX1200 Super Glide. The factory custom motorcycle enabled riders to add a few personal touches with aftermarket components, making them unique. Japanese manufacturers began to develop their own line of cruiser bikes to compete with the iconic American brand. Yamaha Motor Company manufacturing produced some notable competition with its take on factory custom bikes with the influential XS650 Special and later with the robust Raider and Raider S.
Launched in 2008, the Yamaha Raider was equipped with a 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin engine, and a style that called back to classic motorcycles. You could opt for either the standard Raider or the Raider S, which includes some visual enhancements such as more chrome. This bike offers a massive 113-cubic-inch engine that produces 95 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque. When you compare the Raider to the Harley-Davidson Softail of the time, the American brand only offered an 88-cubic-inch engine with 62 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque. While the Raider has plenty of loyal fans, it ultimately was discontinued in 2018 among rumors of sagging sales and costs associated with meeting emissions requirements.
Japanese sport bikes dominate, why not make cruisers?
Companies like Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki took the motorcycle industry by storm in the 1960s with a focus on performance. By the '90s, models like the Yamaha R1 dominated the sport bike market. During the same period, Yamaha took notice of Harley-Davidson's success and decided to try their hand at cruiser bikes. One of their more recent attempts came from the Yamaha Raider and Raider S produced between 2008 and 2018. The Raider wasn't the only model that stopped production; Yamaha also discontinued one of its most legendary sport bikes.
The Raider is a large bike with an engine that packs a punch and a vintage visual style. The Raider even offers a hemispherical cylinder head (hemi) to appeal to American riders. Based on specification comparisons, the Raider was more powerful than a Harley-Davidson Softail, its industry rival. However, starting in 2012 with 5.8 million sales, Yamaha's numbers steadily declined, only beginning to recover in 2021, according to Motorcyclesdata.com. It seems that overcoming Harley-Davidson in the cruiser genre isn't a matter of features or performance. Instead, riders appear to favor Harley-Davidson due to its nostalgic American roots, which is something Yamaha just can't replicate.
The Yamaha Raider is not a great choice for beginners
While the Raider and Raider S provide plenty of advantages over other chopper-style cruiser models available, they're not considered beginner-friendly. First of all, the bike is large and weighs nearly 735 pounds with fuel. Its big shape and notable heft mean that newbies might find it difficult to control, especially at slower speeds. Its size and design also prevent it from handling well in corners, so the learning curve (pun sort of intended) for new riders is steep.
The Raider is also very powerful, which can quickly put inexperienced riders into situations where they are traveling too fast. A first-timer won't necessarily know how to control the Raider, leaving the possibility open for accidents or run-ins with law enforcement.
One weird quirk that will stump beginners and some experienced riders is the kickstand. Its location makes it a bit awkward to put down, and depending on your choice of footwear, it could have you struggling to release it so you can dismount the bike. For those new to bikes, which Yamaha motorcycle is best for beginners?