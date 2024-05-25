Everything To Know About Yamaha Raider Motorcycles

The 1960s were an instrumental and transformative time in motorcycle history. Out of this era, the custom chopper-style bikes were born and solidified with the Harley-Davidson FX1200 Super Glide. The factory custom motorcycle enabled riders to add a few personal touches with aftermarket components, making them unique. Japanese manufacturers began to develop their own line of cruiser bikes to compete with the iconic American brand. Yamaha Motor Company manufacturing produced some notable competition with its take on factory custom bikes with the influential XS650 Special and later with the robust Raider and Raider S.

Launched in 2008, the Yamaha Raider was equipped with a 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin engine, and a style that called back to classic motorcycles. You could opt for either the standard Raider or the Raider S, which includes some visual enhancements such as more chrome. This bike offers a massive 113-cubic-inch engine that produces 95 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque. When you compare the Raider to the Harley-Davidson Softail of the time, the American brand only offered an 88-cubic-inch engine with 62 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque. While the Raider has plenty of loyal fans, it ultimately was discontinued in 2018 among rumors of sagging sales and costs associated with meeting emissions requirements.