Does The Yamaha Raider Have A Hemi Engine?

Imagine for a moment you're in charge of a major motorcycle manufacturer and are looking to siphon customers away from the Harley-Davidson Softail. You'd want to capture that classic cruiser look and equip a V-twin. But how do you set it apart from the competition? How about more displacement and a hemispherical engine?

Yamaha incorporated a 113-cubic inch hemi engine that makes 125 lb-ft of torque into its 2008 Raider. In comparison, the 2008 Harley Softail models offer just over 89 lb-ft of torque, meaning that riders looking for power would have to take a second look at Yamaha Raider motorcycles. In addition to a larger engine and more output, the 2008 Raider was just $13,180 MSRP, and considerably more affordable than the 2008 Harley-Davidson Softail Heritage at $17,945.

Not for the beginner rider or the faint of heart, this Japanese take on the classic American cruiser garnered quite a following during its run. Although its hemispherical engine is novel, a hemi design comes with advantages and disadvantages, which is why it's probably not more widely used across the motorcycle industry.

Unfortunately, Yamaha decided to end production of the Raider along with these other discontinued Yamaha motorcycles that deserve a second chance. However, there are still listings online that cover the massive cruiser's decade-long production run through 2018. A 2008 Raider S currently has a typical listing price of nearly $7,000, per KellyBlueBook.com, and you can still find some with relatively low mileage.