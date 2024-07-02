5 Discontinued Yamaha Motorcycles That Deserve A Second Chance

Bikes from the major motorcycle brands come and go all the time, and once they're gone, many people find themselves looking back and wondering why they were discontinued. There are quite a few fan-favorites that people would love to see return. It's easy to imagine, for example, the outgoing Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle, credited with taking sport bikes to the next level, becoming one of these bikes once it's no longer readily available. Dozens of bikes that have already made their way out likely already have Yamaha riders feeling this way.

Motorcycle models get canceled for many different reasons. A common one cited throughout this list is that increased emission regulations over the years have created an effective bottleneck for some models. The cost to produce many bikes under these new regulations becomes impossible or too costly, and major brands decide to scrap the idea for something more cost-effective. Sometimes, these bikes get revived in the future under a different name, much like how many classic cars get resurrected over the years, too. As of right now, each bike listed here is officially discontinued and not expected to be brought back any time soon. But we wish they were.