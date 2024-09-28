When Did Yamaha Start Making Dirt Bikes? All About Its First Off-Road Model

First released in 1964, Yamaha's Trailmaster bikes arrived with small-displacement scramblers that were a little more powerful than a scooter and, as the build's name implies, were tough enough for light trail riding. Given its versatility, the Trailmaster was popular with riders looking to do a little off-roading.

Those early Trailmasters were hardly the torquey beasts Yamaha has come to be known for. If one were so inclined, they could argue they were the company's first real entry into the dirt bike game. You could probably point to the redesigned Trailmasters that hit the market in 1967 as proof that Yamaha was looking to bolster its presence in the off-road motorcycle market, as those arrived looking closer in style to the classic dirt bikes that came before and after.

Of course, even Yamaha's redesigned Trailmasters were not explicitly designed for off-road adventures, with the bike's trail readiness arguably serving as an added bonus to its round-the-town functionality. That much was evident by the baggage rack that still accompanied the bikes after the redesign and the less-than-torquey 96.8cc engines that powered them. Even Cycle World undercut its off-road cred in its otherwise glowing 1967 review of the new Trailmaster, likening the bike to a trail scooter. Still, as an early progenitor to what was coming from Yamaha's off-road builds, its importance cannot be overlooked.

