Why Yamaha's Motor Vehicle And Audio Divisions Went Separate Ways

These days, the Yamaha branding is probably most closely associated with Yamaha Motor Co., a leading maker of everything from e-bikes, motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and ATVs to boats, WaveRunners, and snowmobiles. If it's a motor vehicle that's not a car, Yamaha probably makes some version of it. With a reputation for high quality, it's long been a popular brand and has stood the test of time. But while that's the most visible use of the Yamaha name, logo, and branding, it's not the only one.

Yamaha branding is also visible on products from the legacy Yamaha Corporation. This spinoff deals in anything with a motor that can move you around and isn't a car — the company makes musical instruments (both analog and digital), all sorts of professional audio equipment, headphones, AV receivers, vinyl turntables, speakers, soundbars, and more. In other words, it deals in all facets of sound and sound reproduction, all with a similar reputation for high quality like Yamaha Motor. Among these categories, the brand is probably most visible via Yamaha-branded receivers, speakers, and soundbars that serve as the heart of many home theater systems found in major retail stores.

At one point, these two very different sets of products were all made under the same proverbial roof. So what happened? Let's take a look at how the two companies matured and drifted apart en route to where they are now.