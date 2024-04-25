5 Yamaha Surround Sound Options For Any Budget

A good surround sound system can make a big difference in your home entertainment center, but they tend to be a bit on the pricey side — especially when you start looking at top-end brands like Bose and Sennheiser. There are a few other reputable audio brands out there that make quality surround sound systems that can be found for just about any budget, however.

Yamaha is one of the oldest and most trusted names in audio equipment. The company makes everything from car speakers to grand pianos, but it also makes some quality surround sound speakers. There are two types of surround sound the company offers: Digital (or virtual) surround sound is typically the more affordable variety.

It works by angling sound from a single forward-facing bar so that the audio reverberates off the walls of the room you are sitting in and makes certain sounds feel as if they are coming from beside or behind you. True surround sound is a bit more expensive, and requires a bit more setup since it involves setting up additional satellite speakers around the circumference of the room.

I've been tinkering with sound systems for years and I've often found that one of the most reliable ways to get the most bang for your buck is to choose a budget, and then compare specs and look for the most highly rated option available. Not everyone's finances are the same though, so here are five Yamaha surround sound systems that should give you something to consider no matter your budget.