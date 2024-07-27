5 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Yamaha Motorcycles In 2024

All of the major motorcycle brands have a wide selection of bikes to pick from, and their stables include bikes that value fuel efficiency over power. Riding around a Yamaha sports bike at high speeds is no doubt fun to do, but those aren't the bikes that provide the best gas mileage from the brand. All of the bikes on this list are strong commuters, so if you're looking for something you can ride to work without heading over to the gas station often, then these are good picks.

While we are focusing on five current Yamaha motorcycles with good fuel efficiency, other bikes that didn't make the list are still serviceable, and few bikes from the brand will have you needing to visit the gas station every time you go out for a ride. Keep in mind that while these are good bikes for fuel efficiency, it doesn't necessarily make them the best Yamaha motorcycles for beginners, but there is some overlap.