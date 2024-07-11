The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used Yamaha Motorcycle

New motorcycles can be expensive, so many budget-minded buyers may be inclined to check the used market to see what's available. You can look at local listings to see what nearby used lots have in stock, or you can take a look at public markets such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace and potentially save even more money by getting a bike directly from the previous owner. I've done this several times, so I know that there are some things that you need to look out for when buying a used motorcycle.

One brand in particular that you might be thinking about looking into is Yamaha — one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world. It makes all kinds of different models, from sports bikes and naked street bikes to dual-sport and touring motorcycles. While there are a handful of Yamaha models that you should steer clear of on the used market, the brand is by and large considered to be one of the most reliable and reputable motorcycle manufacturers on the market. Even so, there are pros and cons to buying a used motorcycle from any brand. Here are three pros and three cons of buying a used Yamaha.