10 Used Yamaha Motorcycle Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
When thinking of reliable motorcycles, we'd be remiss not to discuss Yamaha. Yamaha has evolved over the decades to produce some of the best motorcycles in the industry. Owning a Yamaha motorcycle is a liberating and exciting privilege for many happy riders. But buying a new motorcycle can be expensive, so many prospective buyers seek out cheaper used options. And while Yamaha does have a solid reputation for producing reliable, long-lasting motorcycles, the brand has hit some speedbumps over the years and produced some duds that buyers should be aware of.
We've compiled a list of the used Yamaha motorcycle models you should avoid at all costs. This list was compiled using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) and weighing factors like recalls, complaints, and common issues that leave motorcyclists wishing they'd chosen differently. These models, much like unexpected turns on a winding road, can cause an unexpected jolt to an otherwise smooth ride.
2015 Yamaha YZF-R3
The main draw for the Yamaha YZF-R3 is that it's an entry-level sportbike that's lightweight and agile to handle. It's got a large 321cc twin-cylinder engine that puts it up there as one of the coolest 300cc motorcycles ever made. But that aggressive aesthetic hides myriad problems. According to the NHTSA, the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3 is one of the most recalled Yamaha motorcycles.
To start (or not to start, in this case), one reason the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3 was recalled was that a potential 14,320 units may have been affected by water entering and corroding the ignition switch, causing unexpected engine stalls. Adding to the list of issues, some YZF-R3s have excessive condensation that may reduce the reflectiveness of the rear reflector lens, reducing visibility.
Some models had excessive engine vibration, causing the fuel tank mounting bracket to contact the fuel tank. This led to fuel leakage and required a fuel tank bracket to be replaced. If you're looking for a fuel-efficient ride, the last thing you want to deal with a leak.
Lastly, some riders experienced upper triple clamp (hand crown) cracks while riding, which affected steering. All of these recall defects affect the safety of riders. Needless to say, it's best to steer clear of the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3.
2001-2003 Yamaha Road Star
Yamaha riders of the 2001-2003 Yamaha Road Star had the most negative things to say about the model. Complaints keep coming in regarding issues ranging from manual transmission failure to the rear wheel locking while riding at speeds close to 35 to 40 mph. Although there were no reports of crash, fire, injuries, or death, thoughts of the motorbike seizing up mid-ride isn't something you want to have on your mind.
Adding salt to the wound, the fuel system sprays on hot exhaust pipes, and the engine causes the fuel to immediately vaporize, giving off a frequent gas odor. There are issues of failed carburetors, and while there are problems with the fuel system, the most common complaints were about the power train and the lack of components that the dealerships had in stock. Many riders experiencing transmission problems with their Road Star complain about very long wait times and uncertainty about when they'd get their motorcycle fixed.
2021 Yamaha MTT9GT
The 2021 Yamaha MTT9GT, also known as the MT-09, is touted as a significant upgrade, with the bike being 90% new compared to its predecessors. It's a beast of a motorcycle and comes with an all-new 890cc CP3 engine that's large, light, and fuel-efficient. But as with most new things, you can expect electronic components, and that can open the floodgates to issues.
Many MT-09s have been recalled due to improper electronic control unit (ECU) programming, which affected the throttle response and caused the engine to stall. There are also reports of no engine warning light indicating the issue.
More models had problems with the throttle grip breaking, and there were some reports of the throttle breaking simply from picking up the motorcycle if it had fallen to its side. And like an unlucky needle in a haystack, 16 units were produced with mismatched vehicle identification numbers (VIN) stamped on the vehicle leaving those who owned them potentially unaware of the recall status.
2005 Yamaha YZF-R1
The Yamaha YZF-R1 took sports bikes to the next level. Known for its speed and performance, paired with its handling and comfort, the YZF-R1 is a real head-turner. But we need to pump the brakes, or in this case, make sure they work, because the 2005 Yamaha YZF-R1 has its fair share of hiccups that buyers should be aware of.
A few recalls were made due to risks of crashing from poor throttle design and sensors that produce intermittent, unstable idling, causing the engine to stall. Users reported the motorcycle stalling when rolling off the throttle. This was the main recall, with nearly 40,000 units affected.
Besides the engine stalling, another reason buyers should be wary of the 2005 Yamaha YZF-R1 is certain front brake levers becoming stuck, preventing the front brakes from disengaging. So, not only does the YZF-R1 have issues with stalling, but once it gets going, you're left worried about your brakes getting stuck, potentially leading to skids or worse.
2014 Yamaha Bolt
The 2014 Yamaha Bolt could be described as a bag of bolts, with many problems buyers should be aware of. Although it was stripped down to showcase a minimalist, mechanical aesthetic, the models manufactured between March and June 2013 were recalled due to wires melting and short-circuiting, causing fuses to blow and leading the engine to stall. If you don't want to see sparks shooting out of your Yamaha Bolt, it's best to steer clear of this one.
The 2014 Yamaha Bolt also has many complaints, mostly about the electrical system. The main problem is that the vehicle meter is dangerously dim, rendered virtually unreadable by glare from the sun. Riders report having to perform dangerous maneuvers like covering the speedometer with their hand just to read it. Another problem is with the pinch bolts on the front fork loosening causing the front end to wobble. Not a good combination — poor visibility paired with a wobbly bike is a recipe for disaster.
2006 Yamaha FJR1300A
The Yamaha FJR13000 is one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha ever built. This sport-touring motorcycle has a powerful 126.8 hp rear-wheel engine, and a smooth computer-controlled clutch and Yamaha Chip Control Shift (YCC-S) Electric Shift System that provides a leisurely ride. But like anything made with fancy computer chips and electrical components, wait a couple of decades, and you'll be lucky not to have encountered problems.
The 2006 Yamaha FJR1300 has plenty of complaints. The most common is the lights going out due to the ground connector melting, requiring a new wire harness to be installed. Luckily, this was just the case, and only the motorbikes went out. Other reports were more serious, with the bad connector causing the entire engine to stop dead in traffic.
Owners have reported crashes due to the total loss of power caused by the faulty grounding harness. Others complain of weird electrical behavior, such as multiple dash lights on, a flashing fuel meter and turn signal indicators, and no power to the starter. This motorcycle is a no-go, literally.
1998 Yamaha YFZR1K
The 1998 Yamaha YFZR1K was initially touted as a formidable high-performance sports bike. Built with a powerful engine paired with a distinctive shark-like style, this motorcycle has instead taken a bite out of riders' wallets. The motorcycle has had a couple of recalls, with over 17,000 units needing the sidestand fixed. The sidestand switch loosens due to engine heat and vibration, potentially causing the sidestand to come down.
This is a problem because the 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 was built with a short wheelbase for agile handling, these sharp turns paired with a stray sidestand can lead to accidents. Another problem owners have with this model is the front brake pad material separating due to poor adhesion. Overall, the YFZ-R1 manufactured in 1998 has issues buyers should be aware of regarding handling and control. If you're on the fence about purchasing a used YFZ-R1, consider the new 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle.
[ Featured Image by Rainmaker47 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 ]
2004 Yamaha FZ6
The Yamaha FZ6 is a motorcycle with a low maintenance cost. This versatile middleweight motorcycle was designed as a budget bike that delivers a comfortable ride. It may seem like a good buy and ticks all the boxes for buying a used motorcycle, but buyers should be aware and potentially steer clear of this year. The 2004 model has had its fair share of issues with a recall due to cracks found in the steering bracket. These aftermarket brackets are a problem for riders riding at low speeds, causing the steering to lock up.
Many owners complain about the electrical system and engine suddenly losing power at the most inconvenient times, and many report injuries to themselves and damage to their bikes. There are also reports of many FZ6 motorcycles having defective throttle positioning sensors (TPS), leading to stalls when the clutch is pulled in.
Another issue with the 2004 Yamaha FZ6 is abrupt changes in the idle engine's RPMs. This erratic behavior should be a point of concern for prospective buyers thinking of getting this model, but it's probably best to avoid this one entirely and save yourself a trip to the hospital.
2009 Yamaha YW125
Also known as the Zuma 125, this popular scooter is a sporty, rugged bike that's a character in own right, with twin bug-eye headlights, fat dual-sport tires, and lollipop rear-view mirrors that look like it belongs in a Mad Max film. And while it's got charm, buyers should be aware of the 2009 model.
For Yamaha YW125s made between July 2008 and April 2009, prospective buyers should know that around 8,700 units were affected by improper clearances in the internal fuel pump components. This resulted in engine stalls due to a limited fuel supply.
Many riders complain about how the fuel pump stops working, especially when the motorbike is sitting out in the sun and it's hot outside. Even those who ride their Zuma for a short time report headaches from dealing with the bike not starting, forcing them to even push their motorbike to their next destination. This little scooter can be a big problem.
2001 Yamaha YZFR6
The Yamaha YZF-R6 is one of the most reliable Yamaha motorcycles ever built. It's a favorite sports motorcycle known for its speed, high revs, and handling on the track. But nowadays, buyers should consider a few things before buying one. There are numerous complaints with the 2001 Yamaha YZF-R6 about faulty batteries leaking acid and getting onto the bike frame, swingarm, chain, and other parts of the bike, leading to corrosion. These problems lead to other problems and affect the electrical system and power train. This model is also noted to have a bad nut and washer design, leading owners to worry about structural integrity.
Besides the structural issues, corrosion, and rust, riders complain of slipping gear shifts, especially with the second gear being fickle, causing the rear tire to jump and the bike to jerk. While it was once a legendary and reliable bike, recently Yamaha discontinued the YZF-R6.
How these Yamaha motorcycles were selected
Although this isn't a complete list of all the motorcycles to avoid at all costs, it does highlight the ones with more quality control problems. These motorcycles were selected based on a combination of data gathered from the NHTSA website. We weighed up the number of recalls, the total number of complaints, and the seriousness of the problems over the years to indicate which models proved the most unreliable and risky.