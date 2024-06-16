10 Used Yamaha Motorcycle Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The main draw for the Yamaha YZF-R3 is that it's an entry-level sportbike that's lightweight and agile to handle. It's got a large 321cc twin-cylinder engine that puts it up there as one of the coolest 300cc motorcycles ever made. But that aggressive aesthetic hides myriad problems. According to the NHTSA, the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3 is one of the most recalled Yamaha motorcycles.

To start (or not to start, in this case), one reason the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3 was recalled was that a potential 14,320 units may have been affected by water entering and corroding the ignition switch, causing unexpected engine stalls. Adding to the list of issues, some YZF-R3s have excessive condensation that may reduce the reflectiveness of the rear reflector lens, reducing visibility.

Some models had excessive engine vibration, causing the fuel tank mounting bracket to contact the fuel tank. This led to fuel leakage and required a fuel tank bracket to be replaced. If you're looking for a fuel-efficient ride, the last thing you want to deal with a leak.

Lastly, some riders experienced upper triple clamp (hand crown) cracks while riding, which affected steering. All of these recall defects affect the safety of riders. Needless to say, it's best to steer clear of the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3.