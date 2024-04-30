5 Of The Coolest-Looking 300cc Motorcycles Ever Made
Motorcycles come in various shapes and sizes. From the smallest 50cc minibikes all the way to massive 2000cc+ monsters, motorcycles represent a diverse group of vehicles. That said, most adult-sized bikes fall in the 400cc to 900cc range. Smaller bikes are better suited to beginners, and many riders start out with 125cc or 150cc motorcycles. Bikes in the 200cc to 350cc range are great options for intermediate riders or those who use their motorcycles for work or commuting. If you're in the market for a smaller bike in the 300cc range, you might be curious about your options.
But it's not just about bike size. Motorcycles are appealing for various reasons, including convenience, but also their cool looks and style. When it comes to 300cc motorcycles, there are many options out there, and myriad companies produce bikes in that size range. But if you're specifically interested in some of the coolest-looking motorcycles, you're in luck because that's what we're focusing on in this article. From the legendary Kawasaki Ninja to the timeless Honda Rebel and more, here are five of the coolest-looking 300cc motorcycles ever made.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
The Kawasaki Ninja has captured the hearts and minds of motorcycle enthusiasts for decades. In fact, it's one of the most famous motorcycles ever made — Tom Cruise even rode one in "Top Gun." Kawasaki produces an extensive line of Ninja bikes, and its current Ninja roster features 13 different models, each with varying engine sizes and power outputs. However, one of the most versatile and accessible Ninjas that Kawasaki has ever built is a 300cc green beast.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 was designed to replace a smaller 250cc bike. The manufacturer's decision to replace the smaller motorcycle with a 300cc version was due, in large part, to a new law in Europe allowing beginner riders to drive bigger bikes with more robust horsepower outputs. The Ninja 300 makes about 39 base horsepower and has a top speed of nearly 100 miles per hour. It features aggressive styling, complete with Kawasaki's signature green paint job and sharp body lines that practically ooze power and speed. Some additional physical improvements Kawasaki introduced for the 300cc Ninja include sleek, 10-spoke wheels, inconspicuous serrated footpegs, and hidden fasteners, allowing onlookers to focus on the brilliant green paint and attractive fairing.
Kawasaki went on to build the Ninja 300 for five years. The company ultimately phased out the Ninja 300 in 2018 and replaced it with a 400cc version. However, the Ninja 300 remains a popular bike for beginners and mid-level riders. Its snazzy looks, paired with its smooth handling and powerful engine, make it a timeless classic and a solid 300cc motorcycle.
Honda Rebel 300
When it comes to cool-looking motorcycles, the Honda Rebel stands out. Not only is the Rebel an extremely attractive bike, but it's also one of the best motorcycles for new riders and one of the most reliable Honda bikes you can buy. Honda has been building the Rebel since 1985, and during that time, the bike has featured various engine sizes. Today, Honda sells four different Rebels, and one of the most popular and accessible models is the Rebel 300.
The Honda Rebel 300 has a classic cruiser style. Think old-school Harleys and custom hot rod bobbers. The bike comes stock with a single seat for the driver, giving it a vintage look, while most of the frame and mechanical components are matte black and evince a rebellious attitude that pairs perfectly with the motorcycle's name. The fuel tank and fenders can be black or colored, giving the bike some eye-catching contrast or resulting in an intimidating blacked-out appearance. It produces a humble 27 horsepower and tops out at around 80 miles per hour, making it a solid choice for city commutes and even light highway riding. As far as cool-looking 300cc motorcycles go, the Honda Rebel is one of the best, especially for fans of iconic, old-school looks and classic Honda reliability.
Yamaha YZF-R3
As a category of vehicles, motorcycles are pretty badass. But not everyone appreciates old-school cruisers and touring motorcycles. For many, sport bikes are the pinnacle of cool. The Yamaha YZF-R3 (or simply R3) is a 300cc motorcycle that combines some of the best things about sport bikes — delicious speed and iconic swagger — into one beautiful blue bike.
The R3 makes this list for a variety of reasons. Not only is it one of the best Yamaha motorcycles for beginners, capable of producing 42 horsepower and top speeds of around 110 miles per hour, but it's also extremely cool-looking. The bike is available in Yamaha's traditional blue livery or a white and aqua-green color scheme reminiscent of Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The body features aerodynamic fenders and attractive lines and color accents that highlight the bike's aggressive stance and hint at its powerful internals. Its 10-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are equally cool and feature fractal-like designs that stand out in the crowd.
The R3's features don't just look cool, but they also have practical applications. For example, the bike's LED headlights look like menacing eyes from a distance, while a front-facing air duct appears to be a gaping snout, hungry for power and speed. However, both of those details improve performance — by enhancing rider vision in low-light conditions and helping the engine stay cool during long rides — in addition to looking super cool.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
If not everyone is into cruisers and touring motorcycles, it follows that many people may not be huge fans of the sport bike style either. What does that leave? Well, motorcycles represent a pretty broad group of vehicles, from large cruisers and touring bikes to café racers, minibikes, dirtbikes, and more. Outside of cruisers, touring motorcycles, and sport bikes, adventure bikes and motocross bikes are two of the most popular motorcycle styles. When it comes to 300cc adventure bikes, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is a robust and rad-looking option.
The bike is part of Kawasaki's Versys lineup and has been in production since 2017. It features a 296cc engine capable of roughly 39 horsepower and speeds topping 100 miles per hour. However, the Versys-X 300's performance is only one of the things that makes this bike appealing. It also looks really cool! Featuring an attractive and minimalist style reminiscent of tactical military bikes, the Versys-X 300 has everything you need to stay comfortable on long rides. It includes a small windshield, handlebar-mounted mirrors, no-nonsense spoked wheels, and strategic fairing, all contributing to the bike's tactical appearance while also providing valuable benefits to the rider. When it comes to 300cc motorcycles that can handle highways, city streets, and even light trails, the Versys-X 300 is a capable option and extremely cool-looking to boot.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Café racers represent one of the coolest motorcycle subcategories. The unique style can trace its roots to the '50s and '60s, when it was common for English riders to build custom bikes in their garages. There's a lot of debate surrounding the origins of the term "café racer," but most enthusiasts and experts agree that it's derived from the custom hot rods built for English circuit races. In those days, races required riders to complete a circuit before the song playing on a jukebox in a nearby café finished. Many daredevils and speed demons used their custom bikes to chase adrenaline and win glory in these races. The bikes they rode developed into the modern café racer style that remains highly popular today.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a modern version of those classic bikes, dripping with old-school style and new-school tech. It features the traditional café racer look, including the standard brat seat, low-mounted handlebars, minimal fairing, and a large front headlight. It also includes modern tech with an old-school flare, like a combination digital-analog instrument cluster and a built-in USB charging port on the handlebars. The bike has a matte black base and is available in six different color schemes, each with unique and attractive lettering and badges. When it comes to 300cc motorcycles with old-school charm and killer good looks, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is extremely hard to beat.