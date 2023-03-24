Everything You Should Know About The Kawasaki GPZ 900 R From 'Top Gun'

Movie budgets can be absolutely mind-blowing. In February of 2023, per Forbes, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" became the most expensive film in movie history. It cost an outrageous $446.6 million to make, and that's with tax breaks from the U.K. government. It's little surprise, then, that Hollywood often takes the opportunity to show off some truly dazzling hardware.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise alone features enough magnificent vehicles to keep petrol-heads salivating for decades. Elsewhere in the wide world of movies, though, even more intriguing examples await.

"Top Gun: Maverick," for instance, hosts the formidable SR-72 Darkstar. Lockheed Martin worked on this (sadly fictitious) aircraft, but Tom Cruise doesn't spend all his time in the air. In the original "Top Gun" movie, he rides a Kawasaki GPZ 900 R. This motorcycle, too, has carved itself a place in movie vehicle history — and it's a bike worthy of such, too.