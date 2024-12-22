Every Yamaha Motorcycle Announced For 2025, Ranked By Price

A new year invariably brings new products, and the motorcycle industry is no exception. With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to take stock of what our favorite motorcycle brands are bringing to the table for 2025 — and this time, it's Yamaha's turn.

Advertisement

The long-running Japanese manufacturer has been building bikes since the 1940s, and it has a healthy range of two-wheeled offerings, from entry-level naked and sports bikes all the way to ultra-high-performance flagship products like the legendary Yamaha YZF-R1. While not every one of these bikes is getting the update treatment for 2025, the company has outlined six motorcycles getting big changes. There's also a brand-new sports bike in the mix that sits between the YZF-R1 and R7, which should be great news for those who've been yearning for something spicier than the latter, without the cost of the former.

A quick word before we begin: this list focuses solely on the products Yamaha is updating or introducing for 2025. This doesn't mean that they're the only bikes Yamaha will sell in 2025; many models are returning for 2025 without any major changes, so they're not going to be on this list. With that little caveat out of the way, though, let's get started.

Advertisement