Every Yamaha Motorcycle Announced For 2025, Ranked By Price
A new year invariably brings new products, and the motorcycle industry is no exception. With 2024 coming to a close, it's time to take stock of what our favorite motorcycle brands are bringing to the table for 2025 — and this time, it's Yamaha's turn.
The long-running Japanese manufacturer has been building bikes since the 1940s, and it has a healthy range of two-wheeled offerings, from entry-level naked and sports bikes all the way to ultra-high-performance flagship products like the legendary Yamaha YZF-R1. While not every one of these bikes is getting the update treatment for 2025, the company has outlined six motorcycles getting big changes. There's also a brand-new sports bike in the mix that sits between the YZF-R1 and R7, which should be great news for those who've been yearning for something spicier than the latter, without the cost of the former.
A quick word before we begin: this list focuses solely on the products Yamaha is updating or introducing for 2025. This doesn't mean that they're the only bikes Yamaha will sell in 2025; many models are returning for 2025 without any major changes, so they're not going to be on this list. With that little caveat out of the way, though, let's get started.
7. Yamaha MT-03 — $4,999
We start our look at Yamaha's 2025 bikes with the company's update of the MT-03, its entry-level — and very affordable — naked motorcycle. First debuting in 2006 as a 660cc bike, the MT-03 as we know it today is essentially a reskinned Yamaha YZF-R3, with the 2016 model repackaging the R3's 321cc parallel-twin engine and frame in the form of a naked bike.
Yamaha updated the MT-03 for 2020, retaining the powertrain but adding a new suspension setup — including a preload-adjustable shock at the rear — and larger brakes, as well as an LCD instrument cluster. Reviewers at the time loved the updated bike, and Yamaha has cleverly opted not to change too much with the 2025 MT-03, leaving most of the upgrades it introduced in 2020 in place. So the suspension and braking setup is the same as it's been for the past four years, as is the engine.
Instead, Yamaha has tried to make the MT-03 even more beginner-friendly, improving the ergonomics with a slimmer rider's seat to help riders reach the ground more easily, as well as a wider passenger seat. An Assist & Slipper clutch also comes to the MT-03, smoothing out downshifts and making the clutch lever easier to pull. Other updates include a redesigned tail and new smartphone connectivity, which allows the updated LCD instrument cluster — with a USB port — to display incoming calls, emails, and message notifications. The 2025 Yamaha MT-03's MSRP stays at $4,999.
6. Yamaha YZF-R3 — $5,499
Those of you who prefer sports bike styling will be pleased to know that Yamaha is also updating its beginner-friendly YZF offering, the YZF-R3, for 2025. The new YZF-R3 retains the 321cc engine that has powered it — and the MT-03 — since its 2015 debut, with Yamaha also opting to keep the suspension and tire upgrades it introduced in 2019 for 2025. Like the MT-03, then, the 2025 YZF-R3's updates focus more on the rider experience, with the company seemingly looking to make the R3 even more accessible than it has been before.
To that end, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 has a narrower seat and less obtrusive side covers, to allow riders to reach the ground more comfortably. An Assist & Slipper clutch also comes standard for 2025, with its assist and slipper cams making for more controlled downshifts and a lighter clutch lever. As with the MT-03, the YZF-R3 has updated smartphone functionality via Yamaha's Y-Connect app, which lets the new 5-inch LCD show notifications and useful info like distance covered, current location, and fuel consumption.
All of these new features come wrapped in a revised exterior that draws inspiration from Yamaha's MotoGP bike. You get a new front, side panels, and tail section, with LED lights all across the board. You can expect to pay $5,499 for the 2025 YZF-R3, the same as the 2024 model.
5. Yamaha MT-07 — $8,599
The MT-03 isn't the only updated bike in Yamaha's MT family for 2025. Launching in the U.S. as the FZ-07, Yamaha's 689cc naked bike adopted the MT-07 moniker for the American market in 2018. The motorcycle got more than just a new name, though, with new bodywork and an upgraded suspension — with new spring rates and adjustable rebound in the rear — addressing a common criticism of the MT-07's first iteration.
In 2025, Yamaha is once again turning its attention to the MT-07, bringing significant aesthetic and functional upgrades. The 689cc motorbike is getting a much more thorough redesign than the MT-03, with a new headlight unit aligning its look with the next model up in the range, the 890cc MT-09. The tank is also getting slimmer, and the tail section and seat assembly are getting adjustments for improved ergonomics.
Mechanical updates include a new KYB suspension, with a 41-millimeter front fork and monocross rear shock for more aggressive ride and handling. We also get new front brakes, lighter SpinForged wheels, and an Assist & Slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. Yamaha is also introducing its Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), which provides better power delivery and enables Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) rider aids, including traction control and differing throttle responses. Finally, Yamaha rounds off the package with a new 5-inch, full-color TFT and smartphone connectivity — including navigation app support. Unlike the MT-03, the MT-07's MSRP climbs slightly for 2025, with the updated version starting at $8,599.
4. Yamaha XSR900 — $10,599
First introduced in 2016, Yamaha's neo-retro XSR900 is stepping into the future in 2025. Yamaha is bringing an injection of fresh technology without losing the retro charm of what Cycle World hailed as the "best middleweight streetbike" back in 2016.
The XSR900 was never a truly retro bike, mind you: The looks may be old-school, but the Yamaha MT-09-derived three-cylinder 890cc powertrain was always thoroughly modern, with traction control and multiple power delivery profiles on hand, as you would find in many modern bikes. And for 2025, Yamaha is leaning into this retro-modern hybridity even more.
The XSR900 is getting a 5-inch TFT display — with an emulated analog tachometer exclusive to the XSR900 — and smartphone connectivity, YRC ride modes — sport, street, and rain, plus two user-customizable modes — and a Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL) to let riders set a maximum speed.
Other updates for 2025 include the Back Slip Regulator (BSR), which helps in low-grip situations by limiting how much torque the engine sends to the rear wheel during engine braking. The 2025 XSR900 also gets Yamaha's third-generation quick-shifter for clutchless up- and downshifts, a customizable KYB rear suspension, and rejigged ergonomics — including 14 positions for the clutch lever, a new seat design, and reshaped handlebars. The 2025 Yamaha XSR900 starts at $10,599, a slight increase from the $10,299 of the 2024 model.
3. Yamaha Ténéré 700 — $10,999
Yamaha's 2025 refreshes aren't limited to its road bikes. The Ténéré 700 is getting a full refresh for 2025 too, bringing a host of new features and changes to the Japanese manufacturer's adventure bike.
First introduced in 2019, the Ténéré 700 is a much-loved adventure bike capable of on- and off-road action. 2025 sees Yamaha's biggest update thus far, following some smaller updates in the years prior — including the first introduction of the TFT display and adjustable ABS settings in 2023. That TFT display is one of the big upgrades for 2025, with the new model now sporting a 6.3-inch screen to complement enhanced smartphone connectivity, with the Ténéré 700 allowing riders to make and receive phone calls, use Google Maps, and listen to music.
The 2025 Ténéré 700 also gets Yamaha's YCC-T ride-by-wire system, allowing two user-selectable throttle maps and a traction control system. Yamaha's also specced a new KYB suspension, with a 43-millimeter adjustable front fork and linked-type monocross rear shock now standard. Power also sees a boost, with a new air intake allegedly improving torque at lower revs. Finally, the 2025 Ténéré 700 gets new bodywork and improved ergonomics, with the result being an adventure bike that should stay competitive against all the Ténéré 700 alternatives out there. Yamaha has increased the Ténéré 700's MSRP to $10,999 for 2025.
2. Yamaha YZF-R9 — $12,499
And now we come to the only all-new motorcycle coming to Yamaha's lineup for 2025, the Yamaha YZF-R9. As the name suggests, the YZF-R9 is part of Yamaha's YZF family of performance motorcycles, aiming to offer high-end performance in a more accessible and inviting package than Yamaha's more hardcore sport bikes.
That doesn't mean the R9 is a slouch — far from it. The YZF-R9 sports Yamaha's three-cylinder, 890cc CP3 engine as seen in the XSR900 and MT-09, but with tweaked ECU settings and taller gearing allowing for a wider torque curve and total power output of 117 hp. Encasing this three-cylinder engine is a lightweight Deltabox aluminum chassis that Yamaha claims is the lightest ever seen on a Yamaha sports bike. Fully adjustable KYB suspension connects the frame to the wheels, which sport Brembo Stylema brakes and toggleable rear-wheel ABS for hardcore track days.
Yamaha's high-tech YZF-R1 tech trickles down to the new kid in the form of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), which provides info to the YZF-R9's selection of rider aids — a nine-mode traction control system, three-mode slide and lift control systems, and braking assist. As with most of Yamaha's updated 2025 models, the YZF-R9 displays all essential information on a 5-inch TFT screen with five themes, including a dedicated track mode. Smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha Y-Connect app is also available, as is navigation via Garmin's StreetCross. The Yamaha YZF-R9 will set you back $12,499.
1. Yamaha Tracer 9 — $12,599
Sitting at the top of Yamaha's 2025 offerings price-wise is the updated Tracer 9, the company's flagship touring bike. First debuting as the MT-09 Tracer in 2015, the motorcycle was last updated in 2021, when it debuted the Tracer 9 name alongside the fully redesigned Yamaha MT-09 on which it's based. But where the MT-09 isn't getting any big updates for 2025, Yamaha has seen fit to bring a bevy of changes to the Tracer 9 to keep it competitive against the other major sport touring bikes.
The headline addition to the Tracer 9 for 2025 is Yamaha's YRC, which lets riders adjust engine power and rider aids according to preference. YRC on the Tracer 9 has three preset modes — sport, street, and rain — with two slots for user-customized YRC settings. Yamaha's speed limiter also debuts for 2025, allowing you to set a preferred speed limit. But 2025 isn't all about new tech: the Tracer 9 gets a new frame and subframe for better handling and comfort, which, combined with ergonomic improvements like a new handlebar angle and more comfortable seats, should make for even better long-distance riding than before.
Yamaha is also introducing a new 7-inch TFT on the Tracer 9, and the extra-large display sports three themes for the rider to choose from. Other modern conveniences include a USB-C port — for charging and powering devices — and a dedicated smartphone box. The 2025 Tracer 9 starts at $12,599.