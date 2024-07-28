Yamaha MT-09 Vs. Tracer 9 GT+: What's The Difference?

Shopping for a 900cc class Yamaha motorcycle presents a few options, two of which are the Yamaha MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT+. Both motorcycles use Yamaha's liquid-cooled 890cc engine. The inline three-cylinder features 78.0mm diameter cylinder-bores and a 62.1mm crankshaft stroke with an 11.5:1 compression ratio, fuel injection with YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle), Transistor Controlled Ignition (TCI), dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder to deliver an estimated fuel economy of nearly 50 mpg and controlled power delivery. They also have the same "Limited Factory Warranty" coverage for one year.

The first point of divergence between the MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT+ occurs in Yamaha's motorcycle-type product category listings. The MT-09 is found in the Hyper Naked section with other MT- sizes such as -03, -07, and -10, while the Tracer 9 GT+ is listed in the Sport Touring group alongside the FJR1300ES. While the MT-09 is a contender for one of the best Yamaha motorcycles ever made, the Tracer 9 GT+ combines the aspects that make the MT-09 great into a package capable of long-distance rides.

The Tracer 9 GT+ is larger than the MT-09 in every way, including overall length, width, and height, wheelbase, fuel tank capacity, and weight. However, since the two contenders have different purposes, those differences play well to their respective strengths.