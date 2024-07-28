Yamaha MT-09 Vs. Tracer 9 GT+: What's The Difference?
Shopping for a 900cc class Yamaha motorcycle presents a few options, two of which are the Yamaha MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT+. Both motorcycles use Yamaha's liquid-cooled 890cc engine. The inline three-cylinder features 78.0mm diameter cylinder-bores and a 62.1mm crankshaft stroke with an 11.5:1 compression ratio, fuel injection with YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle), Transistor Controlled Ignition (TCI), dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder to deliver an estimated fuel economy of nearly 50 mpg and controlled power delivery. They also have the same "Limited Factory Warranty" coverage for one year.
The first point of divergence between the MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT+ occurs in Yamaha's motorcycle-type product category listings. The MT-09 is found in the Hyper Naked section with other MT- sizes such as -03, -07, and -10, while the Tracer 9 GT+ is listed in the Sport Touring group alongside the FJR1300ES. While the MT-09 is a contender for one of the best Yamaha motorcycles ever made, the Tracer 9 GT+ combines the aspects that make the MT-09 great into a package capable of long-distance rides.
The Tracer 9 GT+ is larger than the MT-09 in every way, including overall length, width, and height, wheelbase, fuel tank capacity, and weight. However, since the two contenders have different purposes, those differences play well to their respective strengths.
A glance at the 2024 Yamaha MT-09
The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 starts at $10,599 MSRP and offers a relaxed riding position as a Hyper Naked style compared to some Sport Bikes. This makes the MT-09 a great choice for a commuter bike where shorter trips around town are the norm.
Overall, the 2024 MT-09 measures 82.3 inches in length, 32.3 inches wide, and 45.1 inches tall, about 3.3 inches shorter in length, 2.5 inches narrower, and 11.2 to 12.8 inches shorter in height than the Tracer 9 GT+. It's reported 425-pound wet weight is also 67 pounds lighter by comparison.
The front suspension of the MT-09 features 41mm inverted forks with 5.1-inch travel and adjustable spring preload, At the rear you'll find a single shock with 4.6 inches of travel. The MT-09 allows adjustments for compression and rebound damping, both front and rear.
The fuel tank provided with the MT-09 holds 3.7 gallons. Combined with the estimated 48 mpg it provides a maximum range of 177.6 miles. That most likely translates to 150 usable miles, depending on your riding style and area gas station density.
How does the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ compare to the MT-09?
For starters, the MSRP between the two bikes differs by $5,900 with the 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ coming in higher at $16,499. However, for the additional cost you get Yamaha's flagship sport touring bike already fitted with an adjustable windscreen, heated grips, hard touring cases, LED lights, and a center stand.
The Tracer 9 GT+ features KYB suspension with 5.1-inch front and 5.4-inch rear travel. The front forks feature semi-active electronically controlled damping in addition to manually adjustable spring preload, while the rear shock also offers electronic adjustment with remotely adjustable preload. The suspension uses inputs from a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that monitors linear, vertical, sideways, pitch, roll, and yaw movements, the radar-linked Adaptive Cruise Control, and Unified Brake System to automatically adjust to riding conditions.
With its 5.0-gallon fuel tank and estimated 49 mpg, the Tracer 9 GT+ has a maximum range of 245 miles. However, if you're in a sparsely populated area without a gas station every other block, we'd recommend refueling somewhere around the 200-mile mark.