What's The Top Speed For Triumph's Speed 400 Motorcycle & How Much Does It Cost?

United Kingdom-based Triumph Motorcycles produces its bikes at factories in Asia and Brazil in addition to its facility in Hinckley, England. While the earliest Triumph Motorcycles were produced exclusively in the U.K., shifting production to other countries around the world enabled Triumph to keep motorcycle prices competitive as Japanese brands became more popular. As a testament to Triumph's cost-saving measures, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400, the cheapest of Triumph's "Modern Classic" lineup, carries an MSRP of just $4,995.

Don't let the low price of the Triumph Speed 400 or its smallish engine displacement steer you away from considering it for your first, or next, motorcycle. Motorcycle News' Carl Stevens says, "the Triumph Speed 400 not only looks like a quality machine, ... it rides like one too." Triumph's 398cc single cylinder TR-Series engine, delivering 39.5 horsepower and 27.7 lb-ft of torque, lies at the heart of the Speed 400's tubular-steel perimeter frame chassis design. Exhaust exits out of a stainless-steel silencer, while power is transmitted through a six-speed manual transmission and X-ring chain final drive.

The Triumph Speed 400 rider interface begins with a multi-function LCD screen incorporated alongside an analogue speedometer. Advanced rider controls include ABS braking front and rear and selectable traction control to complement the Speed 400's agile handling characteristics.

