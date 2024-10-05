What's The Top Speed For Triumph's Speed 400 Motorcycle & How Much Does It Cost?
United Kingdom-based Triumph Motorcycles produces its bikes at factories in Asia and Brazil in addition to its facility in Hinckley, England. While the earliest Triumph Motorcycles were produced exclusively in the U.K., shifting production to other countries around the world enabled Triumph to keep motorcycle prices competitive as Japanese brands became more popular. As a testament to Triumph's cost-saving measures, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400, the cheapest of Triumph's "Modern Classic" lineup, carries an MSRP of just $4,995.
Don't let the low price of the Triumph Speed 400 or its smallish engine displacement steer you away from considering it for your first, or next, motorcycle. Motorcycle News' Carl Stevens says, "the Triumph Speed 400 not only looks like a quality machine, ... it rides like one too." Triumph's 398cc single cylinder TR-Series engine, delivering 39.5 horsepower and 27.7 lb-ft of torque, lies at the heart of the Speed 400's tubular-steel perimeter frame chassis design. Exhaust exits out of a stainless-steel silencer, while power is transmitted through a six-speed manual transmission and X-ring chain final drive.
The Triumph Speed 400 rider interface begins with a multi-function LCD screen incorporated alongside an analogue speedometer. Advanced rider controls include ABS braking front and rear and selectable traction control to complement the Speed 400's agile handling characteristics.
How fast is the Triumph Speed 400?
With its 398cc single cylinder engine, you probably don't expect the Triumph Speed 400 to be among the fastest motorcycles ever built, but its top speed might surprise you. CycleNews reviewer Rennie Scaysbrook says the sub-400-pound Speed 400 topped out at 98 mph with their self-described ample physique aboard, while slimmer riders claimed to achieve 105 mph during a Spanish media launch.
MotoSnax posted a video to YouTube showing the Triumph Speed 400 achieving 170 kph indicated by the speedometer, which supports previously mentioned rider claims of 105 mph. However, GPS indicated a lower top speed of 151 kph, or about 94 mph. Other videos on YouTube from Australianpilot, Bunny Punia, and BikerDaadLife show top speeds hovering around the 160 kph (99 mph) mark. The speedometer error reported by MotoSnax and the 160 kph top speed achieved by others are echoed by Charith Drive's YouTube video of the Triumph Speed 400 top speed test with a GPS indicated top speed reduced to around 143 kph or 89 mph.
While the Triumph Speed 400 is fast enough to legally operate on any U.S. highway, it will likely leave your body vibrating after maintaining interstate speeds for more than a few minutes. It seems best suited for bopping around town, leisurely trips through the countryside, and spirited canyon carving jaunts close to home or transported to further destinations.