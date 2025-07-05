7 Yamaha Motorcycles Under 500cc That Are Great For Beginners

High-horsepower speed machines and massive cross-country touring bikes are where lots of riders gravitate. However, they can be expensive, tough to maintain, and not ideal for new riders. For newbies, it's all about small and cheap bikes. What makes the most sense for beginners are motorcycles that are inexpensive and compact enough to be maneuvered easily. Thankfully, Yamaha offers several options that fit those parameters. We've compiled them here: small, sub-500cc bikes that won't break the bank, bikes that riders can learn on and grow their riding skills along the way.

In addition to testing and reviewing many of the latest motorcycles, I've been riding for decades. I've been consistently scouring the Internet for details about the newest bikes for years, considering what new riders need (and what they don't) and comparing the prices from all the top brands. This list is constructed with those considerations in mind, along with factors like fuel economy, power, size, and overall ease of riding. And for this list, we're going with road-legal Yamahas only – no off-road-only bikes.

Finally, a quick note on pricing: you'll see various prices on this list due to different destination charges and supply chain surcharges. Those both vary depending on each motorcycle, so we've noted the exact cost on every bike to make things clear.