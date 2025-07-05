7 Yamaha Motorcycles Under 500cc That Are Great For Beginners
High-horsepower speed machines and massive cross-country touring bikes are where lots of riders gravitate. However, they can be expensive, tough to maintain, and not ideal for new riders. For newbies, it's all about small and cheap bikes. What makes the most sense for beginners are motorcycles that are inexpensive and compact enough to be maneuvered easily. Thankfully, Yamaha offers several options that fit those parameters. We've compiled them here: small, sub-500cc bikes that won't break the bank, bikes that riders can learn on and grow their riding skills along the way.
In addition to testing and reviewing many of the latest motorcycles, I've been riding for decades. I've been consistently scouring the Internet for details about the newest bikes for years, considering what new riders need (and what they don't) and comparing the prices from all the top brands. This list is constructed with those considerations in mind, along with factors like fuel economy, power, size, and overall ease of riding. And for this list, we're going with road-legal Yamahas only – no off-road-only bikes.
Finally, a quick note on pricing: you'll see various prices on this list due to different destination charges and supply chain surcharges. Those both vary depending on each motorcycle, so we've noted the exact cost on every bike to make things clear.
XMAX
The first two-wheeled offerings on this list might ruffle some feathers in the motorcycle community, but for beginners, they certainly deserve consideration. The XMAX is technically a scooter (which is only slightly different from a motorcycle), but it's powered by a robust 292cc single-cylinder engine which gives it more than enough power to get you around town. At 403 lbs it's relatively heavy for a small bike, but it comes pretty feature-packed. It has a keyless start, an automatic transmission, and electronically-adjustable windscreen, LED headlights and taillights, a crisp 4.2-inch TFT rider display, and a 3.2-inch LCD speedo.
The XMAX has a starting price of $7,149 (including a $600 destination fee and $250 supply chain surcharge), which makes it the most expensive offering on our list. The seat height is 31.3 inches, according to Yamaha, which should be sufficiently low for most riders. Fuel economy checks in at an estimated 73 miles per gallon, so even if you don't like the scooter style, you'll likely appreciate the reduced frequency of your trips to the gas station.
Zuma 125
The Zuma 125 is the least-expensive, two-wheeled, road-legal vehicle that Yamaha currently sells. It has an MSRP of $4,499 (including a $450 destination fee and $250 supply chain surcharge). Like the XMAX, Yamaha classifies the Zuma as a scooter. But it's two-wheeled transportation with an approachable price, so we've included it here and placed it on the list accordingly. It uses a 125cc single-cylinder engine paired with an automatic V-belt transmission – that means no need to learn clutch operations on your first bike. Features like under seat storage, a USB charging port, and a passenger seat for second riders all make the Zuma pretty practical as well.
According to Yamaha, the Zuma 125 goes 101 mpg. Even the most efficient four-wheel hybrids, like the Toyota Prius, can only muster about half that number. Those are just some of the benefits of being small and light. Yamaha claims that it has a curb weight of just 282 lbs. It's also just 75.6 inches from nose to tail (just over six feet long). The seat height is low enough to fit even shorter adults at 30.9 inches, and it's especially helpful that you're not straddling a seat. Instead, you're riding upright with your feet perched above the ground. A few riders have coaxed top speeds of 60 mph out of the Zuma, but we'd recommend sticking mainly to city streets on this one – that's where it shines.
YZF-R3
The Yamaha R3 is the sportiest bike under 500cc's that Yamaha sells. Like any proper sportbike, it has full fairings and a sleek profile. It's all a part of an overall design that fits right in with Yamaha's Supersport lineup, like the R7, R9, and R1. Admittedly, the R3 doesn't have gargantuan horsepower or an ultra-high starting price, but the riding position and sporting nature of the bike can certainly be a bit intimidating for new riders. Thankfully, that's balanced out by standard features like the assist & slipper clutch, smartphone connectivity, LCD gauge cluster, and a standard USB port.
The R3 is relatively light, with a claimed wet weight of just 373 lbs, and the 321cc inline two-cylinder engine has enough power to get it moving pretty quickly. Power provided by the two-cylinder engine should be more than adequate for beginners – riders report that the bike has a top speed over 100 mph. MSRP for the 2025 R3 is $6,449 (including a $600 destination fee and $350 supply chain surcharge) which makes it the second-most expensive option from Yamaha under 500cc. Its sporty nature and relatively high price compared to some of the other bikes on this hold it back ever-so-slightly, but make no mistake, the R3 can still serve novice riders well – especially those planning on doing some learning at the track.
MT-03
Edging out the R3 is Yamaha's smallest naked sport bike, the MT-03. The MT-03 has a less intimidating starting price of $5,949 (including a $600 destination fee and $350 supply chain surcharge) which is affordable for the plucky little package and $500 less than the R3. The MT-03 is thoroughly updated for 2025 with new styling and gear, and it basically has all the same equipment as the R3. Sure, there are no fairings to give the MT-03 a track-ready look, but it comes with the same 321cc two-cylinder engine, an identical 373-pound wet-weight claim from Yamaha, the assist and slipper clutch, and the new LCD display.
The MT-03's riding position is a bit more upright than what you get with the R3, so commuting will be a bit less uncomfortable, and the MT-03 has a fuel economy estimate from Yamaha of 62 mpg – slightly higher than the R3's 56 mpg. Neither bike is exactly a gas-guzzler, but if you're looking for a sporty riding experience that's a bit more frugal, the MT-03 is the stronger choice between the two.
TW200
Lightweight, with knobby tires, and a low starting price, the Yamaha TW200 is an excellent beginner bike for riders who want a bit of dirt capability to go with their street bike. The TW200 is powered by a 196cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine and it tips the scales at just 278 lbs. That displacement and weight give it a top speed of around 70 mph, which makes the TW200 a better candidate for short highway rides than scooters like the Zuma.
The TW200's ground clearance of 10.4 inches is another significant upside of this little dual sport – you're less likely to get held up on rocks or logs when you're exploring the outdoors. And if you do encounter some stiff obstacles, the TW200 has a bit of underbody protection to keep things safe. Its seat height of 31.1 inches is a bit higher than most bikes on this list, but the relatively narrow seat should allow for flat-footing at stoplights with riders of most heights. The TW200's price is approachable too – MSRP is just $5,649 (including a $400 destination fee and $250 supply chain surcharge) which makes it the second-cheapest bike on this list and in Yamaha's stable.
XT250
The TW200 has some off-road styling and marginally knobby tires, but the Yamaha XT250 is likely a better dual-sport choice for beginners planning on emphasizing dirt over asphalt. MSRP for the XT250 is $6,124 (including a $375 destination fee and $250 supply chain surcharge). This is more expensive than the TW200, but the XT250 has more displacement, ground clearance, off-road focused tires, and off-road capability.
The XT250's ground clearance checks in at 11.2 inches, and the XT offers 8.9 inches of suspension travel up front, paired with 7.1 inches of travel in the rear – all impressive numbers when it comes to exploring off-road trails. The XT250 is powered by a compact 249cc single-cylinder engine and the curb weight checks in at just 291 lbs. So, if you happen to tip it over in the dirt, it won't be a massive undertaking to get it back up on two wheels. (It's worth noting that it's only 13 lbs more than the TW200). With all that capability, a reasonable starting price, and the ability to put a license plate on the back, makes the XT250 a very appealing package.
V Star 250
The V Star 250 has a starting price of $5,749 (including a $600 destination fee and $350 supply chain surcharge). While it isn't the cheapest, the most powerful, or the most tech-forward motorcycle Yamaha makes, it's probably the most traditional-looking bike on this list. A single circular headlight, lots of chrome brightwork, and a simple cruiser design give the V Star an utterly classic feel. There are no fancy digital gauges or rider screens to distract you, just a basic analog speedometer.
The V Star is powered by a 250cc V-twin engine – an exclusive configuration and size in its class, according to Yamaha. It weighs just 324 lbs (326 lbs for California models), it has an ultra-low seat height of just 27 inches, and Yamaha estimates that it will return a whopping 78 mpg. More than just one of the best beginner bikes that Yamaha makes, the V Star 250 is likely one of the least intimidating bikes on sale today. With this one, simplicity combined with an affordable price tag makes for a winning combination.
Methodology
To recap, this list and its rankings are based on a few parameters. First, the bikes here all had to be Yamahas with under 500cc of engine displacement. While bikes like the XSR700, the MT-07, and the R7 are reasonably priced and likely could be ridden by some brave beginners, they're priced significantly higher than most of the options listed here, and they're much more powerful. As a result, they're likely either out of reach or too powerful for someone's first motorcycle. Finally, these were ranked with size, price, and approachability in mind — no specific factor limited a bike's placement. Expensive bikes are harder to attain and faster, sport-oriented bikes can have a steeper learning curve. Still, every bike on this list offers an easy riding and learning experience, so pick the bike (or scooter) that best fits your riding style, gear up, and start your motorcycle adventure.