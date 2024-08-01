What's The Top Speed Of The Yamaha Zuma 125 And Can It Go On The Highway?

The laws regulating what vehicles are allowed on which roads vary from country to country, state to state, and sometimes even from highway to highway. Many states in the U.S. don't have any laws regarding engine size, or else require a 50cc minimum–which the Yamaha Zuma 125 easily surpasses. Rather, most of them simply rely on the basic traffic laws that require you to travel at a safe speed on a given road. Some states are more restrictive. California, for instance, defines to wheeled vehicles that have an engine smaller than 150cc as a 'motor-driven cycle,' and according to the California DMV Motorcycle Handbook (pg. 2), "You may not operate a motor-driven cycle on a freeway or expressway if signs are posted to prohibit motor-driven cycle operation." Again, the Yamaha Zuma 125 just barely clears this threshold.

So, yes. You can technically take the Zuma 125 on the highway, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the vehicle has the ability to traverse them safely. Some interstates have speed limits that can get as high as 80mph which this little scooter can't hope to match. Even 60-65mph speed limits would be a stretch. Inclines and other environmental factors could cause the Zuma 125 to dip to unsafe speeds even as you tug mercilessly on the throttle. That said, some riders may feel comfortable taking it on brief stretches of 45-55mph highways in relatively flat areas.