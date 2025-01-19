Motorcycle Vs Scooter: What's The Difference And Which Should You Get?
While motorcycles are the obvious poster child of two-wheeled conveyance, they're not the only kids on the block. There's another type of two-wheeler with its own adherents: the humble scooter. No, not that metal thing you kicked to make it move when you were 10 or the electric scooters you trip over in front of the grocery store. These are fully rideable motor-powered scooters, like the classic Vespa you might see weaving through the packed city streets. Motorcycles and scooters may have conceptual similarities, but both vehicle types actually run quite a wide gamut in terms of power, performance, and suitability for different kinds of roads.
Depending on your needs and preferences as a rider, a motorcycle may be preferable over a scooter and vice versa. There is a decent amount of crossover between the two, but there are also situations where attempting to ride a scooter like you would a motorcycle or a motorcycle like a scooter may not be the best choice. Let's go into the nitty-gritty details that differentiate scooters from motorcycles, and what kind of vehicle is more suitable for certain kinds of riding situations.
What makes a motorcycle a motorcycle?
If you're even reading this, then you probably know what a motorcycle is, but let's get into specifics. A motorcycle is a two-wheeled vehicle, propelled by either a combustion engine or an electric motor. Said engine is usually located on the bottom-front of the vehicle, between or slightly below the rider's legs. Depending on the seat design and location of the foot pegs on the motorcycle, you'll usually be leaning forward while riding, possibly with your body across the front gas tank.
While some motorcycles are on the smaller side, other, heavier models can pack large, powerful engines, more than enough to generate the requisite horsepower for high-speed highway riding. Most motorcycles come with manual transmissions, requiring the use of a clutch to shift to higher or lower gears as necessary, though there are plenty of automatic motorcycles out there.
Motorcycles can come in a variety of form-factors for different riding situations. For instance, a touring motorcycle will usually have a robust body with extra space for larger, comfier seats and extra storage for lengthy cruising, while a café racer has a compact body for more aggressive, high-speed riding. While the precise rules vary depending on your state, generally, those looking to own and drive a motorcycle must possess a motorcycle license endorsement, which requires a separate course and test from a typical driver's license.
How scooters differ from motorcycles
At a glance, a scooter seems like the same thing as a motorcycle. It has two wheels, handlebars, and an engine, and if that's not a motorcycle, what is it? While they're similar, scooters possess several important differences from their siblings.
A scooter's engine is usually located towards the rear – behind or below the rider. Scooter engine capacities are fairly modest in displacement, ranging from 50cc to 250cc. While there are scooters with higher-power engines, going as high as 850cc, these are considered Maxi-scooters, which are technically a different kind of vehicle. Perhaps the most distinctive element of a scooter's body is its step-through design; rather than needing to straddle the whole body while riding, a scooter usually has a dedicated platform for your feet to rest on in front of the seat, and occasionally footrests that extend to the side. Unlike a motorcycle's clutch-controlled manual transmission, most scooters have automatic transmissions. All you have to do is turn the key and you're off.
Much like with motorcycles, the precise laws governing scooter riding can vary a bit by state, but generally, if the vehicle you're operating has at least a 50cc engine, you need a motorcycle license or endorsement. If it's smaller than that, it's technically considered a moped, which may constitute a separate vehicle class depending on where you live. You should consult with your local government for more details.
When is a scooter better than a motorcycle?
If you live in a cramped city with plenty of flat, developed roads, then a scooter can be your best friend. Scooters are generally lighter and more maneuverable than motorcycles, allowing you to carefully weave through deadlocked rush hour traffic that may be too packed for a motorcycle to slip through. Not only that, but they're easier to park in cramped confines. Anyone who's lived in a city can testify to how hard it is to find consistent parking, but with a scooter, you can maneuver into narrow or oddly-shaped alleyways that a motorcycle may not be able to pass through. Though, you might want to check that doing so is legal where you live.
Scooters have a fairly wide range when it comes to prices, with models from reputable brands like Suzuki ranging from around $5,000 to $8,700 in price, not dissimilar from a good starter motorcycle like the affordable Suzuki 2024 GSX250R ABS. Depending on the make, model, and age of the scooter, the price can get a bit high, though still substantially lower than most expensive motorcycles from major brands, which can run as high as $20,000.
Scooters make great vehicles for those who need to make a quick hop around a city or small town, or just generally don't drive around enough to warrant something more muscular. In the event you want to take to the highway, a scooter can handle that as well.
When is a motorcycle better than a scooter?
Both motorcycles and scooters can have comparable performance in terms of engine power and fuel economy. The precise miles per gallon you get depends entirely the model of motorcycle or scooter you're riding, though on average, a scooter does do better than a motorcycle in the mileage department by a difference of around 30 to 50 mpg. The big difference, though, is that scooters do their best work at low speed, while motorcycles are generally better at maintaining their stability at high speed, even over rougher, uneven roads that a scooter's smaller wheels may have difficulty with (i.e., the Honda African Twin which is perfect for off-roading adventures).
A motorcycle is preferable to a scooter if you're looking to do some more intensive riding, such as long-distance, city-to-city travel. While both vehicle types can make this kind of trip, a motorcycle does so with greater efficiency, not to mention more speed, as motorcycle engines can reach over 1,000cc in displacement.