Motorcycle Vs Scooter: What's The Difference And Which Should You Get?

While motorcycles are the obvious poster child of two-wheeled conveyance, they're not the only kids on the block. There's another type of two-wheeler with its own adherents: the humble scooter. No, not that metal thing you kicked to make it move when you were 10 or the electric scooters you trip over in front of the grocery store. These are fully rideable motor-powered scooters, like the classic Vespa you might see weaving through the packed city streets. Motorcycles and scooters may have conceptual similarities, but both vehicle types actually run quite a wide gamut in terms of power, performance, and suitability for different kinds of roads.

Depending on your needs and preferences as a rider, a motorcycle may be preferable over a scooter and vice versa. There is a decent amount of crossover between the two, but there are also situations where attempting to ride a scooter like you would a motorcycle or a motorcycle like a scooter may not be the best choice. Let's go into the nitty-gritty details that differentiate scooters from motorcycles, and what kind of vehicle is more suitable for certain kinds of riding situations.