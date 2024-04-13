Whatever Happened To Vespa, Is It Still Around?

Vespas are still manufactured today in Pontedera, near Tuscany, Italy. It's where the scooter has been manufactured since its inception after World War II in 1946 by a company that originally manufactured locomotives. However, the Vespa's popularity required more plants to keep up with its worldwide demand. The Pontedera plant merely builds Vespas bound for America and Europe. The company eventually constructed a plant in Vietnam that ships its models to India and East Asia.

Since the creation of the first Vespa, the Vespa 98, the brand has designed many different models. Now, 11 different Vespa models, from the Primavera to the GTS Super, are sold in the United States. Each retains a similar physical design but offers a different riding experience. The Vespa Primavera, for example, has a max speed of 30mph and gets roughly 80 miles to the gallon. Meanwhile, the Vespa GTS Super can achieve 78mph with 73mpg.

No matter which model you go with, the Vespa is ideal for maneuvering through narrow streets or making that simple commute to work/school and back home. However, the famous motorized scooter fell out of popularity in the United States for a while after 1981. The brand didn't regain its footing in the United States market until 2001. The rise in fuel prices around 2005 made Vespas and other motor scooters significantly popular, with one owner telling NBC, "I put about 20 miles a day on mine, and I only have to fill it up twice a month."