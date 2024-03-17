A Vespa Isn't A Motorcycle: Here's Why

As one of the most popular Italian brands, Vespa is one of the most recognizable in the world with its contoured, timeless, and chic design. Its popularity has gone beyond the confines of its industry, and the Vespa has also become a lifestyle symbol of sorts. It is certainly one of the most popular two-wheeled city slickers in the world, even to this day, as the brand continues to tap into new markets such as the electric scooter crowd. However, despite having similar core designs, why is the Vespa not considered a motorcycle?

Ask around rider circles, and more often than not, they won't group a Vespa with well-known motorcycle brands. Basically, Vespas fall under the scooter category, and while a Vespa does feature two wheels and an engine, that is pretty much where the similarities end. We will be putting this question to rest once and for all as we point out the reasons why a Vespa simply isn't a motorcycle in the traditional sense.