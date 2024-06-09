Yamaha TW200: What The 'TW' Stands For & How Fast These Bikes Can Go
There's a reason why the Yamaha TW200 is one of the most beloved motorcycles out there. First of all, the TW200 is a Yamaha motorcycle you can likely afford, with the 2023 and 2024 models holding a base price of $4,899 and $4,999, respectively. On top of that, the bike has been around for decades and consistently tops all sorts of "best of" lists. However, many people actually don't know what the "TW" stands for.
In 1987, Yamaha launched the Trailway 200 (TW200), and it was met with a few raised eyebrows for its unique design. Looking back, one can only chuckle at how Cycle World wrote that the now-classic bike's "lighting equipment and truly weird overall appearance throw most people a curve." Despite this, adventure enthusiasts like Shinji Kazama were keen to show what the Yamaha TW200 could do, including reaching the North Pole. No wonder it is still renowned as one of the most reliable motorcycle models to come out of Asia. But while it has proven its ability to get to the northernmost point of the globe, how fast can the humble TW200 actually go?
How fast can the Yamaha TW200 go?
Unfortunately, while you can use many words to describe the Yamaha TW200, fast is not one of them. Forget about making the list of the fastest motorcycles ever built; the TW200 is not even one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever built. The TW200 can reach up to 73 mph, although, like any other estimate, things like road conditions and how you ride can affect whether or not you actually hit it (or even go beyond it).
Thankfully, speed isn't everything, and one could argue that the Yamaha TW200's lack of speed is also part of its charm. Through the years, the Yamaha TW200 has consistently been applauded for being a beginner-friendly dual sport motorcycle for several reasons. Aside from its low seat height that lessens the anxiety of not being able to put your feet down in an emergency, it also has features like the hydraulic front disc brake that add some much-needed safety. Not to mention, its low center of gravity makes lifting the 278-pound wet weight less strenuous should you fall, which, as a beginner, can be a humbling experience.