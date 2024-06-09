Yamaha TW200: What The 'TW' Stands For & How Fast These Bikes Can Go

There's a reason why the Yamaha TW200 is one of the most beloved motorcycles out there. First of all, the TW200 is a Yamaha motorcycle you can likely afford, with the 2023 and 2024 models holding a base price of $4,899 and $4,999, respectively. On top of that, the bike has been around for decades and consistently tops all sorts of "best of" lists. However, many people actually don't know what the "TW" stands for.

In 1987, Yamaha launched the Trailway 200 (TW200), and it was met with a few raised eyebrows for its unique design. Looking back, one can only chuckle at how Cycle World wrote that the now-classic bike's "lighting equipment and truly weird overall appearance throw most people a curve." Despite this, adventure enthusiasts like Shinji Kazama were keen to show what the Yamaha TW200 could do, including reaching the North Pole. No wonder it is still renowned as one of the most reliable motorcycle models to come out of Asia. But while it has proven its ability to get to the northernmost point of the globe, how fast can the humble TW200 actually go?