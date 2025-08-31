Is The Yamaha MT-03 A Good Bike For Long Rides? Here's What Owners Say

The MT-03 is one of several Yamaha motorcycles you can buy for under $5,000 if you don't include taxes or fees. The 2025 Yamaha MT-03 has a starting MSRP of $4,999, plus the $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge. Under the right circumstances, it can serve as a daily commuter bike, even for longer commutes. With its small-displacement 321cc twin-cylinder engine, the MT-03 doesn't post the highest top speed or quickest acceleration of Yamaha's lineup. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a good bike for long rides, although the definition of a long ride varies between riders.

There's no doubt that the Yamaha MT-03 is capable of reaching highway speeds quickly and maintaining that pace for miles on end. However, there are other criteria that may affect rider comfort as the miles pile up. One factor that could make long rides aboard the MT-03 a bad idea is the little bike's ergonomics. Taller riders, especially those over six feet, may find the MT-03's smallish frame cramped. For comparison, the MT-03's seat height is 30.7 inches, its wheelbase measures 54.3 inches, and it has 6.3 inches of ground clearance, while the Yamaha MT-09 has a 32.5-inch seat height, 56.3-inch wheelbase, and 5.5-inch ground clearance, increasing the size of the rider triangle.

Overall, most owners agree that the Yamaha MT-03 is a good bike for longer rides. However, some taller riders say the bike's compact frame can begin to feel cramped after a while. Others point out that the stock seat becomes uncomfortable, like the stock seats on many motorcycles, well before the trip meter rolls over to three digits.