Is The Yamaha MT-03 A Good Bike For Long Rides? Here's What Owners Say
The MT-03 is one of several Yamaha motorcycles you can buy for under $5,000 if you don't include taxes or fees. The 2025 Yamaha MT-03 has a starting MSRP of $4,999, plus the $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge. Under the right circumstances, it can serve as a daily commuter bike, even for longer commutes. With its small-displacement 321cc twin-cylinder engine, the MT-03 doesn't post the highest top speed or quickest acceleration of Yamaha's lineup. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a good bike for long rides, although the definition of a long ride varies between riders.
There's no doubt that the Yamaha MT-03 is capable of reaching highway speeds quickly and maintaining that pace for miles on end. However, there are other criteria that may affect rider comfort as the miles pile up. One factor that could make long rides aboard the MT-03 a bad idea is the little bike's ergonomics. Taller riders, especially those over six feet, may find the MT-03's smallish frame cramped. For comparison, the MT-03's seat height is 30.7 inches, its wheelbase measures 54.3 inches, and it has 6.3 inches of ground clearance, while the Yamaha MT-09 has a 32.5-inch seat height, 56.3-inch wheelbase, and 5.5-inch ground clearance, increasing the size of the rider triangle.
Overall, most owners agree that the Yamaha MT-03 is a good bike for longer rides. However, some taller riders say the bike's compact frame can begin to feel cramped after a while. Others point out that the stock seat becomes uncomfortable, like the stock seats on many motorcycles, well before the trip meter rolls over to three digits.
Some owners say the Yamaha MT-03 is great for long rides
The consensus of Yamaha MT-03 owners posting on the r/MT03 subreddit is that the bike does well on long rides, even at interstate speeds of around 70 mph. However, many of those owners recommend adding a windscreen to reduce wind buffeting, especially for long trips at higher speeds. Another way to customize your motorcycle is by replacing the MT-03's seat for more comfort. At least one owner calls the stock seat "so so," estimating that it's only comfortable "for about an hour before [they] need to stand up." On the other hand, Redditor StavdmGR (who claims to be five-feet seven-inches tall) says in another post to the r/MT03 subreddit, the pilot seat is fine, and the bike "feels really nice to ride," but the "passenger seat is a joke."
StavdmGR also feels adding a windscreen isn't necessary as long as the rider has "a good helmet and a nice jacket." However, they point out that while the Yamaha MT-03 is "a nice commuter that can also do trips of 1-2 hours," longer trips could reveal the "noisy" nature of the bike's 7,000 rpm at speeds of around 110 km/h (70 mph). Mr X, commenting on a Yamaha MT-03 owner review posted on bikewale, says, "the bike is an excellent choice for long-distance riding." Mr X has put fewer than 5,000 kilometers on the MT-03, according to information shared with bikewale.
Why some owners wouldn't pick the MT-03 for long trips
The MT-03 is an example of a Yamaha motorcycle that is great for beginners, and while some riders don't mind riding it long distances, others don't recommend it for long trips. Redditors on the r/indianbikes subreddit feel the Yamaha MT-03, while a good motorcycle, isn't a great option for a touring bike. They cite concerns about its aggressive styling, cramped rider triangle, and stiff suspension.
In the same thread, Redditor "Informal-Subject8726" says, "any bike can be a touring bike," explaining that as they get older, most riders will want bikes with more torque, a more comfortable riding posture, and improved suspension. In a post questioning the MT-03's suitability for highway road trips on the Eugene Motorcycle Club's Facebook group, Kayden Vasquez says taller riders should consider the R7. The R7 is comparable to the MT-07, which is a size larger than the MT-03 in Yamaha's naked bike lineup. In the same thread, Dylan Jerome Helphingstine says "smaller bikes aren't built for long range rides," a sentiment developed from blowing up two KTM RC 390s on long rides.
Ultimately, the Yamaha MT-03's suitability as a long-distance bike depends on how it fits the rider, the rider's goals for the ride, and their ability to overcome some level of potential discomfort. If long rides are your jam, it's not the best choice. However, if you're looking for an affordable urban commuter with the occasional 100+ mile jaunt, a few mods could make it the perfect bike.