10 Yamaha Motorcycles You Can Buy For Under $5,000 (New And Used)
Yamaha is the default brand that people think of when someone says "motorcycle" — and it's been that way for decades. Today, Yamaha has an extremely wide roster of models to choose from on sale in the USA, including 21 road bikes, 22 off-road / motocross bikes, three dune buggies, 18 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and 19 snowmobiles.
The keen-eyed among you may have already noticed that Yamaha offers, at the time of writing, a whopping 43 different motorcycle models stateside. That's not counting the previous discontinued models that work perfectly fine, that you can pick up on the aftermarket. With so many different options to choose from, we are spoilt for choice — there's something for literally everyone. Want a bike that your teen can follow you off-trail with? Done. Want a road cruiser that is beginner-friendly? Also done. Want a monstrous superbike that has an engine more powerful than some cars? You got it. There's also an equal number of options when you sort by price: Yamaha offers new models starting from around $2,500, all the way up to models with a five digit MSRP.
With so much to choose from, here are 10 Yamaha motorcycles you can buy today that cost under $5,000. We will try to include every category equally — be it road, trail, dual sport, touring, new, or used.
V-star 250 - $4,799 New
For those who wonder if Yamaha still makes cruisers, we present the V-star 250. Its 249cc engine by no means puts it among the highest horsepower Yamaha motorcycles, but is still plenty powerful for zooming along the motorway, riding around the city, or touring country roads. The name comes from the engine, which is in a "V-twin" layout, wherein the two cylinders are arranged in a "V" shape and connected with a crankshaft. These layouts have a number of benefits, the most important of which are space efficiency, comfort, and improved torque. Because of the layout, the engine operates very smoothly, and with a signature, roarty exhaust note that people most commonly associate with motorcycles. The engine delivers its power linearly, which gives us excellent torque even at low RPMs.
With the V-star 250 specifically, you get dual chrome-colored exhausts, distinctive touring styling, front disc brakes, and a Mikuni downdraft carb. Additionally, the V-star 250 is the only motorcycle in its class that has a V-twin type engine, and what an engine it is. 249 cc, 60-degree V-mounted, with a 66-millimeter stroke and 49-millimeter bore, all paired to a five-speed multiplate clutch transmission. All of this in a package that weighs just 324 pounds with all fluids — meaning it gets an estimated economy of 78 MPG.
Since the tank holds 2.5 gallons, you get about 200 miles of range on a single tank — not bad for a bike that retails at $4,799.
MT-03 - $4,999 New
Our next option is the $4,999 Yamaha MT-03, belonging to the "dualsport" class of motorbikes, which simply means that the bike is good for off-road adventuring while still being completely road-legal. The MT-03 is potentially the best dual-sport motorcycle in this price range, with a decently powerful 321cc, dual overhead cam, four-stroke engine that produces 22 lb-ft of torque and 42 horsepower. This engine is mated to a six-speed multiplate clutch gearbox that also has an assist and slipper function. The assist function makes the clutch lighter to use, so you're not bruising yourself every time you want to upshift, and the slipper function allows the clutch plates to disengage, preventing skidding.
In addition, the MT-03 has the rider seating position only two and a half feet (30 inches) above the ground, which makes it very easy to handle and maneuver — something you want from your go-anywhere motorcycle. In addition, you get a lot of creature niceties on the bike, like a fully digital instrument panel, smartphone connectivity, an inverted KYB fork, optional ABS, and an adjustable rear suspension. The smartphone connectivity is particularly nice, as it allows you to see incoming calls, messages, and even emails. Overall, the MT-03 is one of the best hyper naked bikes that Yamaha has ever put out; and you'll feel comfortable riding it on the interstate as well as through back country trails.
TW200 - $4,999 New
Another dual-sport class bike that's even more geared towards hardcore off-road use is the TW200, which is essentially a trail bike that's been modified to be road legal — barely. The Yamaha TW200 is a good beginner bike, especially for the trail touring/offroad bike category, and is also amazingly comfortable on road. It is a true dual purpose machine, given that many motocross bikes will leave you feeling horrible about your choice of ride when taken on the highway. There's no denying that this bike was designed to be used off the beaten track, and it was designed to be used hard.
Take one look at the tires and this is obvious: 130 millimeters at the front, and a whopping 180 millimeters at the rear, coupled with a telescopic fork and 220-millimeter disk brake at the front, and a 110-millimeter drum brake alongside a shock absorber with half a foot (5.9 inches) of travel at the rear; and you'll know that the TW200 means business. This trail bike is powered by a 196cc, air cooled, single overhead cam four stroke engine with a Mikuni carb, and a constant-mesh five-speed transmission, with multiplate wet clutch of course. It has an estimated economy of 78 MPG — same as the V-Star from earlier — and a 1.8 gallon tank. All of this comes together in a package that weighs 278 pounds and costs $4,999 — a lot of bike for the money.
YZ85 - $4,999 New
Now, though the YZ85 is pushing the limits of our $5,000 budget, it is definitely worth every single cent you spend on it. It is the cross-country/ motocross bike to have, and will never, ever let you down. It is a rather small bike, and only has an 85cc, reed-valve two-stroke engine with only one cylinder — but that doesn't really matter because the entire thing weighs only 161 pounds, including all fluids and a full tank of gas. On top of that, a lot of technology from the larger YZ and MX motorbikes from Yamaha trickles down to the YZ85, such as the inverted upside down front fork, dual front and rear disc brakes at 220 and 190 millimeters respectively, aluminum swing arms, monocross rear suspension with 282 millimeters of travel, and a semi-double cradle chassis.
The suspension needs to be talked about a bit more, as you get nearly a foot of travel at both ends — 10.8 inches at the front and 11.1 inches at the rear. On top of that, both the front and the rear suspension units are race-ready pieces from KYB that are fully adjustable. Other notable features are the 17-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel that bias the bike towards the rear to keep it upright while in the air, a liquid-cooled radiator system, and the MX3S tires from Dunlop that work in any environment. For $4,999 there really isn't a better motocross bike — period.
TT-R110E - $2,449 New
The TT-R110E is the best introductory motocross out there, arguably even better than the Honda CRF110F. In Yamaha's own words, it is "The bike that produces big fun for both young and older riders and everyone in between." If you really want a dirt bike but the significant other is saying no, get this and say it's for the kid. It weighs only 159 pounds, costs only $2,449 brand new, and gets its power from a 110cc, single overhead cam, air cooled, single cylinder engine that also boasts an automatic cam chain tensioner. This engine is paired to a four-speed transmission with a wet clutch, and fuel is stored in a relatively small one gallon tank.
Now despite these mini-sounding figures, the R110E is a bike to be reckoned with on the trail: it has the lowest seating height on this list at just 26.4 inches which is perfect for youngsters, and it has a solid 7.1 inches of ground clearance, so you can take it practically anywhere you like. The swingarm on the TT-R110E is made of steel, instead of aluminum like on higher-priced models, but this is virtually a non-issue because it isn't designed for speed; and steel would probably keep you more stable on the trail anyway — so no complaints. With a monocross rear suspension, 14-inch front an 12-inch rear wheels, both with knobbly tires and dual drum brakes, you're set for the backcountry right out of the crate.
2017+ YZF-R3 - $3,999 to $4,499 Used
Next up is the legendary Yamaha YZF-R3. This is the bike you should get if you can only choose one, as it is technically a sport bike but can excel at anything you throw at it, and is part of the iconic R-series lineup from Yamaha, the others of which are the R1, R6, and R7. On CycleTrader, you can see dozens of examples for about $4,000. Depending on mileage and mods, the price could swing about $500 either way. Now, the R3 is considered to be a "beginner" sports motorcycle, though many experienced riders do keep one of these in their stable.
You see, for the bike community, the R3 holds a special place in many riders' hearts as it was many peoples' first sports bike. Power comes from a 321cc, four valve, inline-twin cylinder engine with dual overhead cams and a liquid cooled radiator system. Yamaha estimates the economy on the YZF-R3 to be around 56 MPG, and with a fuel tank that holds 3.7 gallons, you could easily net about 200 miles between fill-up gas station visits. It does not disappoint with performance either, with many riders reporting that the Yamaha YZF-R3 can go as fast as 120 mph with favorable conditions. Considering that you can get yourself one for as low as $3,500, the R3 is a steal of a deal — so don't let the market pass you by.
V-Star 1300 - $4,500 Used
One category that has so far been left off this list is the touring motorcycle range — and of course Yamaha offers several options. In fact, this next motorcycle is basically a souped up V-star 250 from earlier, but with everything turned up to 11. If you want the Harley super touring experience without splashing Harley cash, then the V-star 1300 is for you, and can be had for about $4,500 on the used market. It was unveiled in 2007, and manufactured from 2009 to 2017, so expect a wide delta in prices, depending on year and condition. It was powered by an absolutely colossal 1,304cc, single overhead cam, four stroke, V-twin engine that was angled at 60 degrees and made 82 lb-ft of torque and 70 horsepower.
This beast of an engine was paired to a five-speed wet multiplate clutch transmission with belt drive, and the frame was a double cradle made wholly of steel. All of this meant that the V-Star 1300 weighed a whopping 668 pounds, though once you got up to speed it practically floated down the highway. A true rider's bike, recommended only for experienced bikers who know how to handle something so massive.
Side note: if you'd like to customize your bike within the $5,000 budget, you can look around for V-star 950s which are slightly cheaper, albeit not by much.
Road Star - $4,000 to $5,000 Used
The Road Star is a long-distance bike from the touring category that Yamaha made from 1999 through 2014. The last model year that was sold was the 2014s, which would have run you about $15,590 when new. Today, you can pick up great-condition examples on the higher side of your budget, though don't expect to spend much less than $4,000 for even mediocre ones. If you do decide to shop for one of these beauties, try and get one from after 2004, as there'd been a major overhaul that year — though all models are amazing.
From 1999 to 2004, power came from a 1,602cc V-twin that pushed out 99 lb-ft and 63 horsepower; and in 2004 a major upgrade was announced with tubeless tires, styling upgrades, and a bigger displacement 1,670cc engine, still V-twin, this time making 20% more horsepower at 75 horsepower, but less torque at 83 lb-ft. All models had the classic pull-back handlebars, and later models got an adjustable windscreen. In addition, models made after 2008 got a much-upgraded fuel injection system that had lower emissions, better efficiency, and faster acceleration. It didn't disappoint in the looks department either, with most models throughout the years having chrome accents, dual exhausts, and a wide variety of color schemes. Overall — this is the biggest engine you'll get for your money on our list, so you definitely can't go wrong — because bigger is always better, right?
YZ65 - $2,500 to $ 3,000 - Used
The next one is for budget-conscious dirt bike enthusiasts — the YZ-65. You can pick up a good one, used, at about $2,500 on the lower end, and though there are lots of higher-priced units, we wouldn't really advise paying much above $3,000 or $3,500 for one. Power is delivered by a 65cc reed-induction two-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is fed by a 0.9-gallon fuel tank; which is why the YZ65 is the lightest bike on our list at just 134 pounds. Just like every other Yamaha YZ, the YZ65 comes with the proprietary Yamaha power valve system (YPVS) that basically delivers consistent power and torque across all RPMs, so you don't get that "muddy" accelerator pedal that some motocross bikes have.
In addition, you get a decent suite of features for the price range, including adjustable front and rear suspension units, an all-steel frame, a proven Hitachi carb, reed-valves, and a removable rear subframe, to name a few. All YZ65s have adjustable everything, from handlebars to the rear subframe and everything in between. The YZ65 still retains most of the functionality of the 85, while being quite a bit cheaper, seeing as how a new YZ85 would be $4,999.
Zuma - $1,500 to $2,000 Used
To end things off, we have a bit of an outlier, in that the Zuma may not be what we deem a "motorcycle". We recommend it if you don't plan on getting on the freeways much, and just need a city runabout that is affordable to purchase, easy to maintain, and won't give you much trouble. Although it is technically more of a scooter than a motorcycle, we still feel it deserves a place on our list, for being a unique talking point if nothing else. The engine is a 125cc, four-stroke engine that nets a very impressive 101 MPG, and draws fuel from a 1.6 gallon tank, meaning you can get 160 miles per fill-up.
Adding to the practicality are other features like dual independently adjustable headlights, push-button electric starting, loads of under-seat storage, a USB charging port, hydraulic disk brakes, and suspension with 3.1 inches of travel. The Zuma also happens to be the most affordable Yamaha on our list, coming in between $1,500 and $2,000 for a unit in fair condition. That's actually quite a steal, given that a new Zuma would run you about $3,799, so definitely give it a bit of consideration.
Methodology
To make it onto our list, the motorcycles had to meet two criteria: one being the price (under $5,000), of course, and the second being that the bike should be specialized in some way or another. For example, the YZ65 is the cheapest off-roader you can buy from Yamaha right now. The V-Star 1300 and V-Star 900 are good entry points to the long-distance touring motorcycle world and are fairly easy to maintain. The Zuma is a city runabout that won't break the bank and has plenty of consumer-friendly features — everything a consumer would want and no fluff.
We could have included plenty of other options, including more V-Star bikes, more YZ-series, and a few road bikes. However, we also wanted to include only motorcycles that are (or were) sold in the U.S. so that parts and aftermarket servicing would be available, which would have been hard if we'd opened the list to include imported models.