Honda CRF110F Vs. Yamaha TT-R110E: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?
Many people feel that dual-sport motorcycles are best for beginners, but like most things, learning to ride a motorcycle is best done early in life. While dual-sport bikes are a great way to transition from riding on dirt to riding on the street, learning to ride on a dirt bike is arguably the best scenario for anyone. It's also the best way to instill the habit of wearing essential motorcycle safety gear that every new rider should start out wearing.
If you're new to riding yourself or interested in starting a child on the path to a lifetime love of motorcycles, taking a riding course from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation or private riding lessons is an important tip for new motorcycle riders. Other tips include buying good quality gear, like a helmet, boots, and gloves, and buying a motorcycle that fits the new rider. Two options discussed here, the Honda CRF110F and Yamaha TT-R110E, are designed for leisurely trail riding by anyone weighing up to 132 pounds (60 kg).
Honda CRF110F specs
The 2024 Honda CRF110F, with a base MSRP of $2699, is an entry-level dirt bike billed as an "ideal stepping stone for your youngster," if they started out riding a smaller 50 cc model. If your child has already passed the 50-cc stage but still weighs less than the 132-pound (60 kg) weight limit, the CRF110F is still a wonderful starter motorcycle.
Some features that make the Honda CRF110F great for beginners include its automatic clutch and semi-automatic four-speed transmission. This combination allows beginner riders to become accustomed to shifting with their left foot without the hassle and confusion of simultaneously operating a clutch lever with their left hand.
Kick starting a dirt bike is often a source of frustration, especially when first learning to balance the bike. The CRF110F alleviates that worry with its push-button electric starter. The downside to electric start dirt bikes is the potential for having a dead battery on a trail far from the parking lot. The CRF110F has you covered in that scenario with its backup kick starter.
How is Yamaha's TT-R110E different?
The 2024 Yamaha TT-R110E carries a lower MSRP at $2,449 and Yamaha calls it "a bike for the whole family," assuming they don't exceed the 132-pound (60 kg) weight limit. Like the Honda CRF110F, the TT-R110E features electric start with kickstart backup, semi-automatic four-speed transmission with auto-clutch, race-bike inspired styling, and a torquey four-stroke engine.
Some of the TT-R110E's differences include a half-inch (12.7 mm) taller seat height at 26.4 inches (670.6 mm) compared to the CRF110F's 25.9-inch (657.9 mm) saddle. That difference translates into 0.4 inches (10.1 mm) more ground clearance at 7.1 inches (180.3 mm) vs. Honda's 6.7 inches (170.2 mm). The TT-R110E is also 10 pounds (4.5 kg) lighter than the CRF110F with a wet weight of 159 pounds (72 kg). In addition, the TT-R110E's suspension provides at least half an inch (12.7 mm) more travel front and rear to make riding over rough terrain easier.
While the TT-R110E appears superior to the CRF110F on paper in some areas (although the CRF110F's lower saddle and integrated throttle limit screw hold value for smaller, less experienced riders), it's important to see how they fit the individual rider. While not always possible, finding a dealership, or individual with a pre-owned model, that will let your youngster actually ride each model is best.
Our methodology for comparing these two models
We used a combination of sources and years of dirt bike riding experience to evaluate these two beginner-friendly dirt bikes. We pored over product specifications from each manufacturer as well as owner's manuals and press releases. Ultimately, either of these dirt bikes will provide a comfortable learning platform for the appropriate-sized beginning rider as well as hours of fun on trails or at beginner-friendly tracks.