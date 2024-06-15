Honda CRF110F Vs. Yamaha TT-R110E: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?

Many people feel that dual-sport motorcycles are best for beginners, but like most things, learning to ride a motorcycle is best done early in life. While dual-sport bikes are a great way to transition from riding on dirt to riding on the street, learning to ride on a dirt bike is arguably the best scenario for anyone. It's also the best way to instill the habit of wearing essential motorcycle safety gear that every new rider should start out wearing.

If you're new to riding yourself or interested in starting a child on the path to a lifetime love of motorcycles, taking a riding course from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation or private riding lessons is an important tip for new motorcycle riders. Other tips include buying good quality gear, like a helmet, boots, and gloves, and buying a motorcycle that fits the new rider. Two options discussed here, the Honda CRF110F and Yamaha TT-R110E, are designed for leisurely trail riding by anyone weighing up to 132 pounds (60 kg).