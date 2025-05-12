Is The Yamaha TW200 A Good Beginner Bike? Here's What Riders Say
Owners of the Yamaha TW200 generally seem to enjoy the bike. Several owners say that the bike is relatively slow, but reliable and fun to ride. That's a pretty good start for any beginner bike shopper. We'll dig more into the owner reviews later, but let's talk first about what the TW200 is, how much it costs, and who it should appeal to.
One of Yamaha's least-expensive motorcycles, the TW200 (the TW stands for Trailway) is classified as a dual-sport bike. Dual sport means that it can be used on the street or dirt, but it isn't restricted to either location. The 200 in the TW200 name refers to the engine, a four-stroke single-cylinder 196cc engine. The price for this compact dual-sport bike is an approachable MSRP of $5,374 (including $375 destination fee).
Larger than most scooters but smaller than most entry-level sport bikes or sport naked bikes, the TW200 is likely to appeal to riders who plan on spending most of their time in the city or on dirt roads. The TW200 lacks the power for regular freeway use, and it's not as capable as the average dirt bike when it comes to traversing trails, but it's competent in a number of different riding scenarios.
What do owners think of the Yamaha TW200?
According to reviews posted on motorcycle forums, YouTube, and Reddit, the TW200 is an enjoyable bike. Specifically, some owners say that it's easy to ride and that it has good fuel economy — it's one of the most fuel-efficient bikes that Yamaha makes. The tank is just 1.8 gallons, but the fuel economy estimate from Yamaha is as high as 78 miles per gallon, so you'll likely be able to go over 100 miles on a tank. Several owners say that the fuel tank is too small, but that may not be a concern if you're only riding short distances. Other owners complain about the seat, saying that it is pretty uncomfortable.
Other positive opinions about the bike include praise for its reliability and ease of maintenance, both of which are great for beginner riders. For several decades, the TW200's motor has been considered one of the most reliable engines ever made by Yamaha. Upkeep, like changing the oil and maintaining the chain, is considered quite easy — though there are some complaints regarding the quality of the chain and its need for regular adjustment. Many owners modify the TW200 to fit their lifestyle, adding accessories like front and rear luggage racks, handlebar racks, and upgraded tires for more traction in the dirt. If you set your expectations correctly, owning a TW200 could be a rewarding and enjoyable experience.
Important numbers to consider
There are quite a few options for beginner bikes, so it can be hard to pick just one. Considerations like price, power, size, and capability all come into play if you're shopping for a new motorcycle, especially if it's your first bike. So, looking at reviews from other riders should be augmented by comparing some stats. Here are some of the TW200's most important numbers: From nose to tail, the TW200 is only 82.3 inches long — short enough to fit in most truck beds, provided the tailgate is folded down. It weighs just 278 pounds, making it light enough for easy transport. The ground clearance is 10.8 inches, which is only about a half-inch shy of the mark set by the larger Yamaha XT250.
The TW200's single-cylinder engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and electric start is standard. With just 13 horsepower on tap, you won't be spending much time on the highway, but that should be enough power to scoot around town in a hurry. The seat height is just 31.1 inches, low enough for most adult riders, and 6.3 inches of suspension travel should take plenty of abuse from bumpy asphalt or dirt roads. If you're looking for a simple, no-frills beginner bike with a bit of on- and off-road capability at an approachable price, definitely keep the TW200 on your short list — but don't forget other entry-level bikes like the Honda XR150L, the company's equivalent to the Yamaha TW200.