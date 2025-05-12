Is The Yamaha TW200 A Good Beginner Bike? Here's What Riders Say

Owners of the Yamaha TW200 generally seem to enjoy the bike. Several owners say that the bike is relatively slow, but reliable and fun to ride. That's a pretty good start for any beginner bike shopper. We'll dig more into the owner reviews later, but let's talk first about what the TW200 is, how much it costs, and who it should appeal to.

One of Yamaha's least-expensive motorcycles, the TW200 (the TW stands for Trailway) is classified as a dual-sport bike. Dual sport means that it can be used on the street or dirt, but it isn't restricted to either location. The 200 in the TW200 name refers to the engine, a four-stroke single-cylinder 196cc engine. The price for this compact dual-sport bike is an approachable MSRP of $5,374 (including $375 destination fee).

Larger than most scooters but smaller than most entry-level sport bikes or sport naked bikes, the TW200 is likely to appeal to riders who plan on spending most of their time in the city or on dirt roads. The TW200 lacks the power for regular freeway use, and it's not as capable as the average dirt bike when it comes to traversing trails, but it's competent in a number of different riding scenarios.

