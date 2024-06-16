Is Honda's XR150L The Company's Equivalent To Yamaha's TW200? Here's What To Know

Finding a good motorcycle is a tough task for a lot of people, considering there's a bunch to choose from between the major motorcycle brands. Honda and Yamaha are two solid picks, and if you're looking for something that can hit the dirt trails without breaking the bank, the Yamaha TW200 and Honda XR150L might've come up on your radar. Both bikes are well-suited for off-roading, but the XR150L comes in much cheaper with a base MSRP of $3,099 compared to $4,999 for the Yamaha. That's a big difference for people looking to cut corners and save some cash, but the two bikes aren't exactly the same as each other.

For starters, the TW200 is built with a 196cc engine, while the Honda has a 149cc engine. In the grand scheme of things, that's not a massive difference, since neither one of these bikes is suited for highway traveling or long-distance treks. Both would work for street riding around urban areas where the speed limit doesn't climb above 55 mph often. The top speed of a TW200 is about 80 mph, while the XR150L tops out near 70, so neither of them are speed demons. Where the two bikes are comparable is where they fall in their respective hierarchies. The TW200 is Yamaha's entry-level dual sport bike, and the same can be said for the XR150L.