How Fast Is The Yamaha MT-03? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

The MT-03 is one of Yamaha's least expensive bikes and one of the most affordable 300cc motorcycles for new riders. It has an MSRP of $5,599 (including a $600 destination fee), which puts it ever-so-slightly above scooters like the Zuma 125 ($4,249 including $450 destination) and small dual-sports bikes like the TW200 ($5,374 including $375 destination fee) in Yamaha's lineup. Affordability is often a primary concern for new riders, so the MT-03 addresses that concern right out of the gate. Even with the small price tag, though, the MT-03 is a pretty peppy bike. Yamaha classifies it as a hyper naked bike, right alongside some pretty impressive bikes like the MT-09 and MT-10, so performance hasn't been ignored.

Yamaha doesn't list acceleration or top speed numbers for their motorcycles, even the modestly powered ones like the MT-03, but sources say that the MT-03 will buzz from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and will top out around 108 mph. Go down the rabbit hole of YouTube where owners test out the MT-03, and you'll find several videos where it plateaus at around 111.8 mph. That's well beyond the posted speed limit in any state in the U.S., and certainly enough speed for any beginner rider.