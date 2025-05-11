How Fast Is The Yamaha MT-03? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times
The MT-03 is one of Yamaha's least expensive bikes and one of the most affordable 300cc motorcycles for new riders. It has an MSRP of $5,599 (including a $600 destination fee), which puts it ever-so-slightly above scooters like the Zuma 125 ($4,249 including $450 destination) and small dual-sports bikes like the TW200 ($5,374 including $375 destination fee) in Yamaha's lineup. Affordability is often a primary concern for new riders, so the MT-03 addresses that concern right out of the gate. Even with the small price tag, though, the MT-03 is a pretty peppy bike. Yamaha classifies it as a hyper naked bike, right alongside some pretty impressive bikes like the MT-09 and MT-10, so performance hasn't been ignored.
Yamaha doesn't list acceleration or top speed numbers for their motorcycles, even the modestly powered ones like the MT-03, but sources say that the MT-03 will buzz from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and will top out around 108 mph. Go down the rabbit hole of YouTube where owners test out the MT-03, and you'll find several videos where it plateaus at around 111.8 mph. That's well beyond the posted speed limit in any state in the U.S., and certainly enough speed for any beginner rider.
The Yamaha MT-03's stats and closest rivals
Small bikes like the MT-03 are designed to be manageable for new motorcycle riders, but they can also encourage growth. The MT-03 could be your first motorcycle, but with a top speed of over 100 mph, there's no reason it couldn't evolve into a capable track toy as well. Displacement isn't exactly off the charts — the MT-03 has a 321cc inline two-cylinder engine — but it packs a pretty potent punch. It's the same engine that powers the sporty Yamaha R3, and when Cycle World put an MT-03 on the dyno, it made 37 horsepower at 10,590 rpm — not bad for a bike that weighs just 373 lbs.
Small bikes like the MT-03 are often more maneuverable than most large sport bikes and have impressive lean angles, so they can be fun on small tracks or in enthusiastic canyon riding scenarios, too. If you don't like the naked sport bike look, you can check out the Yamaha R3, which has similar acceleration and top speed numbers, and is similarly priced to the MT-03. The Honda CB300R is also a good option for beginners to check out, with similar power and pricing. Outside-the-box rivals like the Kawasaki Z500 are a bit more powerful but won't break the bank, and might be a bit better-sized for larger riders.