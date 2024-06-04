Is Honda's CB300R A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
Each major motorcycle brand has something available for new riders, and it's tough to sift through all the available options. If you're looking specifically for small-displacement engines, then the pickings become much slimmer, but that makes it easier to find what's right for you. Several factors play into what makes a bike worthy for a new rider, but affordability and comfort are two of the biggest things.
The Honda CB300R hits on a lot of those aspects, and there's more that makes this a very good choice for potential buyers. With numerous professional reviews to back this up, you can rest easy knowing it's a great pick for a first bike. It's not all perfect, however, and you run the risk of potentially outgrowing this bike and yearning for something bigger and faster. That's part of what makes a first bike a first bike, and it's why you need to weigh all your options before making a purchase. A more in-depth explanation of how this bike is considered a great starter bike can be found at the end.
The Honda CB300R is enticing to new riders
Honda's CB300R hits several key areas that make it appealing for a beginner: low weight, low price, and a sleek look. The base MSRP for the 2024 model is $5,149, making this a relatively inexpensive bike when compared to some of the more expensive options out there. RevZilla's first ride of the bike says it handles well on winding roads, looks nice, and feels lightweight. The review's main criticism is how it stacks up among the competition, notably the similarly priced Kawasaki Ninja 400 that gives extra power with its 398cc engine compared to the Honda's 286cc.
Motorcycle News has a similar story to tell, calling the CB300R a fun ride that's good for urban riding. The review says it's a roomy bike for tall riders and cruises at 75 mph with ease. Reliability can be a concern for new and veteran riders alike, as nobody wants to constantly visit the repair shop, but the review says this isn't an issue with this bike.
As it stands, it's a solid choice for a starter bike that won't break the bank. A big thing working against it is competitively priced bikes like the Ninja 400. While low-displacement engines are easy for people to learn on, if they ever want to get more power, it means buying another bike. The Ninja 400 has some extra juice in it that makes it appealing for seasoned riders as well as learners.
What are alternatives to the Honda CB300R?
Outside of the Ninja 400, there are a few more CB300R rivals out there. The KTM 390 Duke is another worthy alternative with its 399cc engine, and it's also competitive with Kawasaki's aforementioned Ninja. It's another lightweight and easy to handle bike that's priced at $6,299 to start. This makes it more expensive than the Honda, but it comes with the higher displacement engine that gives just a little more room for growth for a new rider. The bike earned a four out of five score from Motorcycle News.
Dropping back down to something more in line with the Honda engine, the BMW G310R is another competitor in this performance range. This motorcycle's MSRP begins at $4,995, so it's actually the most affordable of all the options. It's stylish and comes equipped with a 313cc engine and a three-year warranty. Like the KTM 390 Duke, MCN gives this bike a four out of five rating.
How the Honda CB300R is a good starter bike
Affordability, low weight, and comfort are three big factors that lead us to the conclusion of the Honda CB300R being a good starter bike. There are quite a few options in the 300cc motorcycle bracket, and we've listed a few alternatives just in case you're not sold on the Honda but still want something near the same type of price and performance.
This recommendation is backed up by professional reviews and first ride impressions of the Honda CB300R that point out how it's designed with new riders in mind. Keep in mind that even if you're not a beginner, there's still some enjoyment you can get out of the CB300R, and it could make for a good secondary bike too. The choice you make ultimately comes down to personal preference, but the Honda CB300R isn't something you'll regret if you decide to pull the trigger.