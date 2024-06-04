Is Honda's CB300R A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

Honda's CB300R hits several key areas that make it appealing for a beginner: low weight, low price, and a sleek look. The base MSRP for the 2024 model is $5,149, making this a relatively inexpensive bike when compared to some of the more expensive options out there. RevZilla's first ride of the bike says it handles well on winding roads, looks nice, and feels lightweight. The review's main criticism is how it stacks up among the competition, notably the similarly priced Kawasaki Ninja 400 that gives extra power with its 398cc engine compared to the Honda's 286cc.

Motorcycle News has a similar story to tell, calling the CB300R a fun ride that's good for urban riding. The review says it's a roomy bike for tall riders and cruises at 75 mph with ease. Reliability can be a concern for new and veteran riders alike, as nobody wants to constantly visit the repair shop, but the review says this isn't an issue with this bike.

As it stands, it's a solid choice for a starter bike that won't break the bank. A big thing working against it is competitively priced bikes like the Ninja 400. While low-displacement engines are easy for people to learn on, if they ever want to get more power, it means buying another bike. The Ninja 400 has some extra juice in it that makes it appealing for seasoned riders as well as learners.