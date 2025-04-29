Kawasaki Ninja 400 Vs. 500 Motorcycles: What's The Difference?
Getting a Kawasaki Ninja is usually on the list for any biker who loves speed. However, most people are aware that this line of motorcycles is among the most expensive and equally daunting to ride, especially when considering the higher tiers, such as the Ninja H2R, which is a motorcycle unlike any other. Thankfully, with a company such as Kawasaki, catering to every kind of biker is usually the goal. Whether you're looking for one of the company's most underappreciated models or something more futuristic, like its recently announced hydrogen-powered horse, Kawasaki has you covered. When it comes to the Ninja line, the company offers a few entry-level models for those who are just getting into these high-speed machines. Some of the popular options include the Ninja 400 and 500, bikes that may actually have more in common than you think.
At first glance, both the Ninja 400 and Ninja 500 seem similar. However, the most significant difference between them is that, as of this writing, the 500 is still in production, while the 400 is not. Even more intriguing is that the Ninja 500 actually replaces the Ninja 400, offering a new, more powerful engine, among other features. Yet, despite being a successor, it does not necessarily render the Ninja 400 obsolete. Let's discuss.
The main differences between the Ninja 400 and 500
Kawasaki introduced the Ninja 400 in 2018. On the other hand, the Ninja 500 debuted in 2023. With a starting MSRP of $7,299, the base 2023 model of the Ninja 400 came with a 399cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve parallel twin, DOHC motor rated at 44 horsepower. The engine had a bore and stroke of 70.0 millimeters by 51.8 millimeters and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. Kawasaki paired it with a 6-speed, return transmission, a wet multi-disc manual clutch, and a Uni-Trak rear suspension. In comparison, the base 2025 Ninja 500, priced between $5,699 and $5,899 for the ABS variant, features a 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine capable of 51 horsepower. The engine's bore and stroke are 70.0 millimeters by 58.6 millimeters, while its compression ratio is 11.3:1. The bike also features a 6-speed transmission and the aforementioned Uni-Trak rear suspension.
Additional differences between these two bikes include the type of technology available on both bikes. While the Ninja 400 came with Kawasaki's economical riding indicator and an assist and slipper clutch for its engine management technology, the Ninja 500 includes both these features, as well as smartphone connectivity.
Both motorcycles have almost the same dimensions
The Ninja 400 and Ninja 500 share many similarities. Let's start with their chassis management technology. Both bikes offer options for Kawasaki's Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and come with Ergo-Fit. Additionally, both bikes have aggressive styling, which makes them resemble their more powerful supersport siblings. They also feature the same single semi-floating 310-millimeter front disc brakes and 220-millimeter rear disc brakes. The bikes also have almost identical dimensions, road clearance, and fuel capacity. The Ninja 400 measured 78.3 inches in length, 28.0 inches in width, and 44.1 inches in height. In contrast, the Ninja 500 measures 78.5 inches in length, 28.7 inches in width, and 44.1 inches in height.
The Ninja 400 had a road clearance of 5.5 inches and a fuel capacity of 14 liters (3.69 U.S. gallons), while the 500 had a road clearance of 5.7 inches and a fuel capacity of 3.7 gallons. While the Ninja 500 is an upgrade to the 400, the bike is largely the same as its predecessor. Certainly, the increase in power may be sufficient to warrant a difference. However, when everything calms down, it's just a seven horsepower increase.