Kawasaki Ninja 400 Vs. 500 Motorcycles: What's The Difference?

Getting a Kawasaki Ninja is usually on the list for any biker who loves speed. However, most people are aware that this line of motorcycles is among the most expensive and equally daunting to ride, especially when considering the higher tiers, such as the Ninja H2R, which is a motorcycle unlike any other. Thankfully, with a company such as Kawasaki, catering to every kind of biker is usually the goal. Whether you're looking for one of the company's most underappreciated models or something more futuristic, like its recently announced hydrogen-powered horse, Kawasaki has you covered. When it comes to the Ninja line, the company offers a few entry-level models for those who are just getting into these high-speed machines. Some of the popular options include the Ninja 400 and 500, bikes that may actually have more in common than you think.

Advertisement

At first glance, both the Ninja 400 and Ninja 500 seem similar. However, the most significant difference between them is that, as of this writing, the 500 is still in production, while the 400 is not. Even more intriguing is that the Ninja 500 actually replaces the Ninja 400, offering a new, more powerful engine, among other features. Yet, despite being a successor, it does not necessarily render the Ninja 400 obsolete. Let's discuss.