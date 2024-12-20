Did Kawasaki Discontinue The Ninja 400?

If you are a motorcycle enthusiast looking for the most affordable, small-capacity Ninja sport bike from Kawasaki's extensive lineup, the two options listed on the Kawasaki USA website are the Ninja 500 and the Ninja 650 (yes, the ZX-4R exists, but the ZX lineup is part of Kawasaki's Supersport series). The Ninja 500 has a starting price of $5,299, while its 650cc cousin will set you back at least $8,299, making these motorcycles excellent entry-level sport bike offerings.

Interestingly, had you visited Kawasaki's website in early 2024, you would have seen another small-capacity sport bike listed there: the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Today, however, the Ninja 400 is nowhere to be found on Kawasaki's U.S. website. So, where did it go?

As it turns out, the Ninja 500 — which was first announced in 2024 — came in as a replacement for the Ninja 400. While Kawasaki hasn't explicitly confirmed this, the Ninja 500's press release (PDF) contains several remarks hinting at this transition. This also becomes quite evident when you look at the specs of the Ninja 500. With a small 52cc increase in cubic capacity, the Ninja 500's new 451cc engine isn't massively different from the Ninja 400's 399cc unit. In the 500's launch release, Kawasaki describes how it builds "upon the foundation of the Ninja 400."

Nevertheless, with the Ninja 400 no longer featured on Kawasaki USA's website, it's reasonable to conclude that the model has been discontinued. It is also pertinent to note that the Ninja 400's discontinuation is a global phenomenon, with the motorcycle either completely missing from the company's local websites or not being updated since the 2023 model was released in mid-2022.