5 Harley-Davidsons With The Least Horsepower
The Harley-Davidson legacy is rooted in raw power, thundering V-twin engines, and a signature road presence. From the high-performance Sportster S to the long-haul Road Glide, the brand is known for heavy machines that turn heads. But not every Harley that has rolled out of Milwaukee was designed to top horsepower charts. Some models, created for certain purposes or eras, offer more modest power outputs.
However, low horsepower doesn't equal low quality. These motorcycles still offer the craftsmanship, unmistakable rumble, and timeless styling that make a Harley-Davidson what it is. Some were built to be more approachable and beginner-friendly, like the Topper, while others — such as the M50 — harken back to a time when small bikes were in vogue. So in this article, we'll look at five Harley-Davidsons that sit at the bottom of the horsepower spectrum. Despite their low output, each of these machines demonstrate the brand's versatility and its ability to meet a wide range of riders and riding needs.
MT350E - 30 horsepower
The MT350E is one of the most unconventional models to ever wear the Harley-Davidson badge. When it entered the bike market, it wasn't your typical cruiser or chopper. Produced from 1993 to 2000, this tough machine was designed for military use. Its origins trace back to the Armstrong MT500, a motorcycle built for the British Army in the 1980s. Harley-Davidson later acquired the rights to this design, refining it into the MT350E. Under the seat, the MT350E packs a 348cc air-cooled, single-cylinder Rotax engine, good for 30 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque. This gave it the grunt to take on steep hills and uneven trails. With a 13.2-liter (about 3.5 gal) fuel tank and fuel economy of 53 miles per gallon, it offered a respectable range for long-distance rides.
A notable feature is the dual starting system, employing both an electric starter and a traditional kick-starter, which ensures reliability in various conditions. The MT350E came with front and rear disc brakes, which significantly increased its stopping power compared to the drum brakes on the MT500. It also featured a gun case designed to hold a British SA80 rifle. Despite being an army bike, the MT350E garnered a loyal following among adventure riders and collectors who appreciated its rugged, utilitarian charm.
Sprint 250 - 18 horsepower
Harley-Davidson bought a 50% stake in Aermacchi, an Italian company that manufactured aircraft and motorcycles, in 1960. One of the results of this partnership was the Sprint 250, which hit the U.S. market in 1961. It ran on a 250cc four-stroke engine, making 18 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. The engine was mounted almost horizontally in the frame, a unique design that lowered the center of gravity and enhanced handling. At around 275 pounds, the Sprint 250 was relatively light and nimble, making it suitable for both quick errands and long-distance rides.
The Sprint 250 underwent various updates until 1968, including introducing sportier versions like the Sprint H. This variant featured a higher compression ratio — bumped up to 9.2:1 from the original 8.5:1 — boosting its output to 21 horsepower. With options for both daily commuting and racing enthusiasts, the Sprint 250 was a versatile machine. Despite its modest engine size, the Sprint 250 left a mark in the racing scene. In 1965, a streamliner Sprint reached an impressive speed of approximately 177 miles per hour at the Bonneville Salt Flats, highlighting the engine's high-performance potential.
Baja 100 - 12 horsepower
In 1969, Harley-Davidson joined the growing off-road bike scene with the introduction of the Baja 100, another bike born from its affiliation with Aermacchi. It was a lightweight trail bike designed for adventure seekers and competitive racing. At the heart of the Baja 100 was a modest 98cc two-stroke engine that delivered about 10 to 12 horsepower at 8,500 to 9,000 rpm. Paired with a five-speed transmission, it offered a decent gear range for tackling diverse terrains. However, unlike more modern bikes, the Baja 100 required riders to manually mix oil with gasoline, as it didn't come with an oil injection system.
The Baja 100's impressive 11.1 inches of ground clearance allowed it to tackle rocky paths and trails with ease. Its suspension system, featuring Ceriani forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, provided a stable and responsive ride. The Baja 100's competitive character was showcased by its class victory at the 1971 Baja 1000, a grueling off-road race that tests the endurance limits of participating machines. Harley-Davidson's official team fielded fourteen Baja 100s for the event, with eight finishing in the top ten.
Topper - 9 horsepower
Harley-Davidson is typically associated with heavyweight motorcycles and roaring engines. But in 1960, the company ventured into new territory with the Topper, a scooter and a Harley-Davidson model you probably didn't know existed. Powered by a 165cc, two-stroke engine that generates about 9 horsepower, the Topper could hit speeds of up to 46 miles per hour, so it was capable of handling suburban roads. Its horizontal, air-cooled engine was innovative for its time, but it occasionally suffered from overheating due to limited airflow.
One of the Topper's distinct features was its "Scootaway Drive," a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that delivered smooth acceleration without the need for manual gear changes. This made the scooter accessible to a broad audience, including those unfamiliar with motorcycles. Adding to its user-friendly design, the Topper used a pull-start system, just like you use on a lawnmower, instead of a traditional kick or electric starter. Though innovative and practical, the Topper never sold well, mostly due to stiff competition from Japanese manufacturers. Production ended in 1965, marking the first and last time Harley-Davidson dipped its toe into the scooter waters.
M50 - 2.5 horsepower
As lightweight motorcycles became more popular in the mid-1960s, Harley-Davidson launched the M50. This 50cc, two-stroke machine, a far cry from the typical Harley, was aimed at younger and novice riders. Producing just 2.5 horsepower, the M50 was very practical. It had a long seat and higher-mounted handlebars for a comfortable riding position. Combined with its light, 103-pound frame and well-placed brake controls, the M-50 was intuitive, especially for beginner riders.
The M50 is powered by a single-cylinder engine, paired with a three-speed hand-shift transmission. It sported a telescopic front fork suspension and a rear swingarm with hydraulic shocks, which provides a smooth and controlled ride. Its top speed, around 40 miles per hour, wouldn't excite speed junkies, but it was ideal for short commutes and urban riding. In 1966, Harley-Davidson introduced the M-50 Sport (M-50S), which featured a sportier look while retaining most of the original model's features. The M50 was produced from 1965 to 1966. Today, it's a collectible Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a quirky reminder of a time when Harley-Davidson tried to go small — only to reaffirm their focus on the big, loud bikes that have long defined its brand.