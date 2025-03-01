5 Harley-Davidsons With The Least Horsepower

The Harley-Davidson legacy is rooted in raw power, thundering V-twin engines, and a signature road presence. From the high-performance Sportster S to the long-haul Road Glide, the brand is known for heavy machines that turn heads. But not every Harley that has rolled out of Milwaukee was designed to top horsepower charts. Some models, created for certain purposes or eras, offer more modest power outputs.

However, low horsepower doesn't equal low quality. These motorcycles still offer the craftsmanship, unmistakable rumble, and timeless styling that make a Harley-Davidson what it is. Some were built to be more approachable and beginner-friendly, like the Topper, while others — such as the M50 — harken back to a time when small bikes were in vogue. So in this article, we'll look at five Harley-Davidsons that sit at the bottom of the horsepower spectrum. Despite their low output, each of these machines demonstrate the brand's versatility and its ability to meet a wide range of riders and riding needs.