8 Of The Most Collectible Harley-Davidsons Worth Buying (If You Can Find One)

The V-twin rumble and distinctive appearance of Harley-Davidson's motorcycles have earned them a place as American cultural icons. In fact, the engine's exhaust note is so well recognized that the brand spent years trying unsuccessfully to trademark it.

Despite its legendary status, however, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the brand. Its place in the motorcycle world was forged via a succession of highly popular models, but there were also financial and commercial failures that played an equally important part in shaping Harley's history. Both its game-changing successes and its forgotten failures are often sought after by collectors keen to own a piece of Harley history.

There are many motorcycles in Harley's back catalog that can claim to be both influential and very collectible, but a few models stand out as particularly sought after among the most dedicated -– and often the most deep-pocketed –- collectors. These eight models consistently draw high interest from collectors, and range from pioneering century-old antiques to modern classic superbikes.