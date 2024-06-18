How Much Does A Harley-Davidson MT500 Weigh & What's Its Top Speed?

As you've probably figured out by now, the MT500 isn't your typical Harley, and it has an interesting backstory behind it. The design dates back to the Armstrong MT500, a British military motorcycle, before Harley bought the design and production rights in 1987. The first MT500 would debut in 1993, and it was meant to help win military contracts for Harley-Davidson. However, this ended up being bad timing, as NATO forces, which included the US, had already begun the transition to diesel for its vehicles a few years earlier.

Military vehicles typically run on diesel because it's less flammable and explosive than other fuel, and it's less prone to stalling, too. While a handful of American military vehicles don't run on diesel — like the M1 Abrams tank — most do, and that's ultimately what led to the MT500's limited run and Harley-Davidson's inability to secure a military contract. Harley ended production of the MT500 in 2000.

If you come across one in the wild, expect to spend well past $10,000 for it. It's a good showpiece for an enthusiast, but it's outclassed by many other motorcycles performance-wise. The only reason you'd want to pick one of these up is if you're a collector looking for something that can act as a conversation starter. If you do have one, you can still source parts for it from Force Motorcycles, a company dedicated to the bike.