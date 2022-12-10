Only 50 Of This Harley-Davidson Racing Bike Were Made Available To The Public

For Harley-Davidson's reputation as the wise old man of American motorcycling, content to churn out choppers and long-range cruising bikes until the world ends, it has managed some engineering surprises over the years. Check all the buzz about the recent LiveWire e-bikes, or take a look at this beauty, stripped out and tricked up for active-duty wartime service back during World War II.

Harley's inclination to experiment has almost vanished from gearhead memory. The 1994 Harley-Davidson VR1000 tested a wild new direction for such an established marque, as well as hinting at changes that could have taken over the whole American motorcycle marketplace, if things had gone just a little differently.

As every kind of personal vehicle shifts toward the lighter, leaner, and more sustainable, and particularly as Harley-Davidson tries strategy after strategy to remain marketable to younger customers, it's worth looking back at the VR1000. Despite just 50 models being sold, it could have meant major changes to the legacy brand almost 30 years ago.